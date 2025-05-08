5 more alleged victims in child molestation case

Page 1

The man accused of lewd acts against children at McKevett Elementary School in Santa Paula has been hit with additional charges, according to District Attorney Erik Nasarenko who announced the results of the widening investigation into David Lane Braff Jr., 42, of Thousand Oaks.

On April 29, prosecutors filed an amended criminal complaint adding 14 new felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under 14 years old re- lated to five additional victims. Four of the new victims were students at McKevett Elementary School, where Braff worked as a school counselor between 2015 and 2019.

The fifth victim was allegedly abused between 2004 and 2005 while Braff was employed by the Conejo Recreation and Park District in Thousand Oaks.

The amended complaint brings the total number of charged victims to 13 and the total number of charged violations to 31 counts of child molestation against male and female victims. Braff will be arraigned on the amended complaint on May 21 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 12 of the Ventura County Superior Court.

“The defendant is now accused of molesting even more young victims across multiple years and locations,” said District Attorney Nasarenko in a written statement. “Our investigators and prosecutors remain committed to uncovering the full extent of this defendant’s crimes, and we urge anyone with information to contact our office.”

Braff was originally arrested on Nov. 22 and charged with 17 felony counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of 14. At the time, he was accused of molesting eight students at McKevett between 2015 and 2019. Braff was employed as an assistant principal and school counselor at Ingenium Charter Middle School in Los Angeles when he was taken into custody. The initial charges also included allegations that Braff took advantage of a position of trust, preyed on particularly vulnerable victims, a

committed the crimes with planning and so- phistication.

Braff remains in custody at the Ventura County jail with bail set at $3 million. Senior Deputy District Attorney Brent Nibecker, a member of the Sexual Assault Unit, continues to prosecute the case.

Braff’s full employment history shows that he has held numerous positions working with children over the past two decades:

• Conejo Recreation and Park District, Thousand Oaks – Part-Time GymAttendant/Part- Time Recreation Leader (April 2000 – August 2005)



• Conejo Valley Unified School District,

Thousand Oaks – Intramural Sports Coach, Campus Supervisor, Childcare Assistant, Sub- stitute Child Leader, Boys’ Freshman Basketball Coach (September 2003 – April 2015; Childcare Assistant 2012–2015)

• Moorpark Unified School District, Moorpark – Paraeducator and Campus Supervisor/ Instructional Assistant (January 2006 – August 2015)