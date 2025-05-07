Cardinal Track & Field Wraps Up Season with Podium Finishes and CIF Qualifiers
May 07, 2025
By Alexandria Romero
The Santa Paula High School Cardinal Track and Field team concluded their season Thursday, May 1 with a strong showing at the Citrus Coast League Finals.
The boys varsity team finished in fourth place overall, while the girls varsity team secured a third-place finish.
Leading the way for the varsity girls team were senior standouts Miahnna Galvan who was crowned the Citrus Coast League Champion in the 3200 meter, and Jessica Davison who was also crowned Citrus Coast League Champion in the 100-meter hurdles, achieving a personal best time of 18.48 seconds.
Following suit, junior Victor Ramirez placed second in both the 100m and 200m sprints, while fellow junior Carlos Valencia took third in both the 400m and 300m hurdles, setting personal records times of 52.97 for the 400m and 45.51 for 300m. Sophomore Alexander Gutierrez earned second place in shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 7 inches.
The boys 4x100 meter relay team—composed of Izayah Mata, Sebastian Cripe, Noe Jimenez, and Ramirez—placed third, while the 4x400 relay team—Mata, Valencia, Cripe, and Alexis Magana—finished in second.
On the girls’ side, Galvan continued her standout day by placing third in the 800m and second in the 1600m. Sophomore Arianna Jordan also contributed with a third-place finish in the long jump.
With these strong performances, several Cardinals have qualified for the CIF Southern Section Division 3 Prelims, set to take place on Saturday, May 10 in Yorba Linda.
Representing the Cardinals at the CIF Prelims will be Galvan in the 800m, 1600m, and 3200m events, Davison in the 100m hurdles, and Emma Campbell in the shot put. For the boys’, Ramirez will compete in the 100m and 200m, Valencia in the 400m, and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams will also advance.
As the season winds down, the Cardinals look ahead with pride and anticipation, ready to take on the challenge of postseason competition.