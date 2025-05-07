Cardinal Track & Field Wraps Up Season with Podium Finishes and CIF Qualifiers

By Alexandria Romero

The Santa Paula High School Cardinal Track and Field team concluded their season Thursday, May 1 with a strong showing at the Citrus Coast League Finals.

The boys varsity team finished in fourth place overall, while the girls varsity team secured a third-place finish.

Leading the way for the varsity girls team were senior standouts Miahnna Galvan who was crowned the Citrus Coast League Champion in the 3200 meter, and Jessica Davison who was also crowned Citrus Coast League Champion in the 100-meter hurdles, achieving a personal best time of 18.48 seconds.

Following suit, junior Victor Ramirez placed second in both the 100m and 200m sprints, while fellow junior Carlos Valencia took third in both the 400m and 300m hurdles, setting personal records times of 52.97 for the 400m and 45.51 for 300m. Sophomore Alexander Gutierrez earned second place in shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 7 inches.

The boys 4x100 meter relay team—composed of Izayah Mata, Sebastian Cripe, Noe Jimenez, and Ramirez—placed third, while the 4x400 relay team—Mata, Valencia, Cripe, and Alexis Magana—finished in second.