The Warning: Famed Santa Paula statue warns passersby about COVID-19!

“The Warning,” the famed statue of two motorcycle officers racing through Santa Paula in 1928 to spread the word of the collapse of the St. Francis Dam, are now giving a visual warning to stay safe during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The statue, located at the corner of 10th and Santa Barbara streets, depicts State Motorcycle Officer Thornton Edwards and Santa Paula Police Officer Stanley Baker on the night of the dam disaster.

Photo by John Nichols