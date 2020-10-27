Lowe’s Heroes are super beautifiers at Santa Paula Boys & Girls Club

By Peggy Kelly

Lowe’s Heroes proved to be super beautifiers when Wednesday they spruced up the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clara Valley and left not only improvements in their wake, but also supplies and equipment used.

“Lowe’s Heroes worked here all day,” said Club CEO Jan Marholin Oct. 16. “They created a whole new huge garden with planter boxes and re-landscaped our front entrance,” at the clubhouse, located in the 400 block of East Harvard Boulevard.



Heroes — whose red shirts read “Improving our communities” — from the Lowe’s Ventura location also power-washed the front area of the club and left the power-washer, hoses, canopies, lumber, yard tools and mulch behind for future club use.

Ventura Lowe’s General Manager Jeff Riggatire and Staffing Manager Cindy Mendoza, Marholin added, led the effort.

Riggatire, who has been with the company for about 15 years, said the Heroes program is something each Lowe’s location does each year: and, with 1,800 of the home improvement stores in the nation, that’s a lot of community help.

Lowe’s has an ongoing relationship with Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide, and considering that Riggatire is a new resident of Santa Paula who drives by the Harvard Boulevard clubhouse, it almost seems the Heroes’ visit was meant to be.

“As I drove by,” he said, “I saw that the clubhouse needed some help,” and a site visit was arranged.

Riggatire “did a job walk” with club staff and decided what the needs were and then “me and a couple of managers planned it out, had everything pulled and were ready to go.”

Each year Lowe’s provides store managers the budget for their handpicked community project as well as the labor: “We go out there and do a full days work… we started at 7:30 a.m. and finished,” by 5 p.m. said Riggatire. “It’s something we do every year and the club is a great cause — we are glad we could help out.”