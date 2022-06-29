Santa Clara Waste Water site that exploded in 2014 up for auction on Sept. 13

Work on EIR to reopen facility to continue

The March decision of the Ventura County Planning Department to require a full Environmental Impact Report for RI-NU Services LLC to reopen the notorious Santa Clara Waste Water facility on Mission Rock Road, just west of Santa Paula city limits, has a new twist with the announcement that the property is again headed for a foreclosure auction.

A Trustee’s Sale is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. at the Ventura County Government Center, to the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors of the Hall of Justice, according to a legal notice on Page 6 of today’s Santa Paula Times

According to the legal notice, the amount owed for the site at 815 Mission Rock Road is more than $53 million. The deed was recorded in April 2012, and the Santa Clara Waste Water Company is the trustor while C3 Capital Partners II, L.P., is listed as the beneficiary.

The upcoming auction, wrote Franca Abbatiello Rosengren, a county senior planner who has been overseeing the RI-NU permitting process, “would affect the project if the new owner does not want to enter into an agreement with the current applicant to continue processing the application. We would need the new owner to sign the application.”

In a later email, Rosengren, when asked how such a sale would impact the projected timeline of the EIR, which was supposed to start in June, wrote: “As far as I know, the sale would not pause the EIR process. RI-NU has indicated that the sale would not have an impact on the current application and proposal. RI-NU has also recently requested a pause on starting the EIR process until the end of the year to evaluate project improvements that will be considered in the EIR process,” information that will be posted to the Planning Division website this week.

In March, the Planning Division reversed its initial decision to process the RI-NU application to reopen the facility with a mitigated negative declaration, which is a lesser review than a full environmental impact report. Ventura County Planning Director Dave Ward announced the decision after the county received 96 public comments during the official public comment period, from people and organizations, expressing their concerns about reopening the facility.

On Nov. 18, 2014, Santa Clara Waste Water — a commercial wastewater facility that primarily served oil, gas and other industries — exploded, releasing a three-mile-long toxic cloud, injuring scores of people, including first-responders, and resulting in a declared state of emergency and joint prosecution by the Ventura County District Attorney and state Attorney General’s offices of nine company employees and two business entities, resulting in multiple convictions and plea deals.

Santa Clara Waste Water was on the brink of a sale for about $100 million at the time of the explosions and has remained closed since that time.