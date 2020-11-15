COVID-19: Rosie Del Rio suffers from coronavirus, thankful to be alive after seven-day SP Hospital stay

Peggy Kelly / Santa Paula Times

Published November 4, 2020

It didn’t start with the signature sore throat but rather with breathing problems that became progressively worse for Rosie del Rio as a deep fatigue set in.

It was late September when she first became ill, and by early October Del Rio was failing fast, foregoing her usual time spent sitting outside her apartment off 10th Street waving to passersby.

“My boyfriend was worried at the end of September,” said Del Rio, and he only become more alarmed when she suddenly stopped eating.

“I didn’t want to eat one bite, that was it, and I could feel my body changing,” as got sicker and sicker, now including stomach problems.

Finally, on October 8, an ambulance was called and Del Rio was transported to Santa Paula Hospital, where she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“They put me on oxygen right away,” the beginning of Del Rio’s seven-day stay in the Hospital on the Hill.

It was a world without faces: everyone who came in contact with Del Rio over the next week wore full PPEs due to the virus. But she said hospital staff still managed to convey real concern and friendliness.

“Everyone came I with the protective wear, I thought about Biblical days when people had leprosy,” believed to be so highly contagious that sufferers were considered untouchables. “I thought about others that passed that could have their families with them,” at the end.

“Everyone was so nice in the Intensive Care Unit, the staff was great. But nobody could come see me… it was awful. I’m not ashamed to say I did a lot of crying, not just for myself, but for family and friends.”

Del Rio said she started writing letters to people: “I just wanted everyone that I knew that I appreciated their friendship, oh my God, life is short, and I really thought,” hers was coming to an end.

She grew stronger and on the fourth day of her hospitalization got her appetite back; she was discharged on Oct. 15.