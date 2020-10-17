Bah humbug! COVID-19 cancels 71st annual Optimist Club Christmas Parade

Procession draws thousands to Santa Paula

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula Times

Old St. Nick won’t be waving from an antique fire engine to thousands of excited kids this year after the Optimist Club announced the annual Christmas Parade, one of Ventura County’s most famed events, is being cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year the iconic Christmas Parade draws thousands of spectators to the Downtown where dozens and dozens of entries of all types form a jolly procession. The annual Christmas Parade, the oldest such continuous procession in Ventura County and always held on the Saturday following Thanksgiving, was seen as the traditional kickoff to Santa Paula’s holiday season.

“After serious consideration,” said Parade Coordinator Ron Merson, “the Optimist Club of Santa Paula has decided to cancel the 71st annual Santa Paula Christmas Parade, which would have been held Saturday, November 28th on Main Street in Santa Paula.”

Merson noted that the annual parade “Has always been for the entire community and everyone in the community was invited to participate in the parade, either by watching or taking part in the procession.”