Bah humbug! COVID-19 cancels 71st annual Optimist Club Christmas Parade

From marching bands, veterans groups, color guards, low riders and scouts to equestrians, church groups, Model T clubs, sports teams, police, businesses, fire engines, schools and nonprofits, “Any type of entry which celebrated the holiday season was welcome,” and said Merson, “everyone was asked to join in the fun.”
There was always a Parade Grand Marshal and judges would pick the best in each category for the Gazebo awards ceremony where the Santa Paula High School Marching Band would perform — usually after their own win.
Canceling the procession was a hard decision: “We are very disappointed at not holding the parade this year, it really is a Santa Paula tradition that the Optimists’ enjoyed as much as the crowd. It’s a real old-fashioned, fun event... ”
But all is not lost: there are still call outs from Santa, lots of fun and great parade memories: “If you would like to view past Christmas Parades please visit www.kadytv.net and,” said Merson, “look for ‘Santa Paula Christmas Parades from the Past.’ The Optimist Club is looking forward to a Christmas Parade in 2021. Meanwhile, enjoy your holiday season, stay safe and take care of yourselves and each other.”