Laughter may just be the best pandemic medicine:

COVID-19 no laughing matter, but people have to laugh for their own well-being

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula Times

“Gonna ask my Mom if that offer to slap me into next year is still on the table…”

“There aren’t 10 people I like enough to gather with!”

“Where was social distancing when I was married?”

COVID comedy. Pandemic puns. Virus shtick. There’s plenty out there, jokes and memes about washing your hands, social distancing, distance learning, toilet paper — not toilets — and more.

COVID-19 is no laughing matter, but people have to laugh for their own well-being.

“If I were still teaching interpersonal communication at CLU,” said Beverly Kelley, professor emerita, Communications Department California Lutheran University, “I would definitely be talking about COVID-19 and humor. You know the old saying, ‘Laughter is the best medicine.’ ”

And, at this point, it is the only medicine proven effective for the masses who fear the virus or had mild cases. Many interviews of survivors have been peppered with quips, perhaps of relief that they are not among those tragically lost to COVID-19, which reached America’s shores early this year — or ever earlier, according to some reports.

“Did you known there have been oodles of studies on the benefits of laughter? Seriously, I kid you not,” said Kelley. “First of all, laughter actually reduces pain — either physical or emotional or both. Not only does laughing distract you from the pain, but also it actually helps your blood vessels relax and expand, thus increasing blood flow to your brain, which might come in handy sometime soon.

“I’m waiting for scientists to prove that laughing is as good for your arteries as exercising and avoiding fats. That may be a stretch, but laughing is certainly more fun than exercising and avoiding fats,” especially during these times of staying home and eating.

Kelley said laughter also reduces blood sugar levels, which is good news for diabetics, “but also helps the rest of us. Think mood swings, you know, when your blood-sugar levels spike and then immediately drop. Laughing evens out your blood sugar levels — and your mood.”

How about “After four weeks alone I feel sorry for every person who ever spent time with me.”

Or “Knock knock. Who's there? No one, because we're isolating.”