COVID-19 cases continue to rise, VC death toll now 4

By Peggy Kelly Santa Paula Times

As of Monday, 126 Ventura County residents had tested positive for COVID-19 and four have died from it, according to Ventura County Public Health. Santa Paula continues to have two people confirmed to have COVID-19. The county had 109 known cases as of late Sunday afternoon, up from 98 counted Saturday, according to regular releases from the Ventura County Health Care Agency. One additional person in his or her 80s, with underlying health issues, died since Saturday. The others who died were only identified as being in their 70s.

Local numbers have been climbing since Ventura County's first case was identified on March 6, in some cases more than doubling in only a week. The latest tally includes one patient 17 or younger; 12 between the ages of 18 and 24; 28 in the 25 to 44 age group; 49 cases of those ages 45 to 64; and 36 who are 65 and older. Thousand Oaks has the most cases at 22; Simi Valley and Camarillo each have 21 cases; Oxnard has 18; Ventura 14; eight in Moorpark; six in Oak Park; and Westlake Village has five cases. Lake Sherwood, Ojai, Port Hueneme and Santa Paula each have two cases, while Newbury Park, Oak View and Somis have one case each. So far, according to Ashley Bautista, the county’s public information officer, there have been 2,213 tests conducted; in all, 28 patients have been hospitalized due to the virus, including the four fatal victims.

The latest data reflect an increase of 17 cases since Sunday. Bautista also reported 16 people have recovered from the virus and there are 106 cases under quarantine. The percentage of cases that resulted from the testing is about 0.057%. The death rate from the virus in Ventura County is 0.032%.