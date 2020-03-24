First report of COVID-19 related death Sunday, CMH staff is hit by coronavirus

Santa Paula News

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula Times

With the report of the first COVID-19 coronavirus death Sunday in Ventura County, a major hospital has reported the virus has struck physician and administrative staffs.

Michael Ellingson, vice president of Marketing and Development for Community Memorial Hospital, confirmed Monday that four people related to the hospital, three anesthesiologists and an administrator, tested positive for COVID-19. The four are reportedly quarantined at their homes. One of anesthesiologists tested positive for the virus last week. The hospital halted elective surgeries last week, limiting any recent interaction between the anesthesiologists and patients, he said. The Ventura-based CMH, which has clinics throughout the county, including one in Santa Paula, halted elective surgeries last week.

In all, six Ventura County residents were reported to be hospitalized Monday in the county who are suffering from the virus. There are 35 cases, according to county officials, five more than reported Sunday when the first death was also reported. The victim has not been identified and was described by the county as being in his or her early 70s, with underlying health issues.