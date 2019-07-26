Local history theme of Trivia Night on July 30
July 26, 2019
By Carlos Juarez
Special to the Santa Paula Times
On Tuesday, July 30, at 7 p.m., Clint Garman, owner of Santa Paula’s Garman’s Pub, will host Trivia Night with members of the Santa Paula Historical Society board of directors.
Trivia enthusiasts and Santa Paula history buffs and anyone else who wants to enjoy a night of trivia fun are invited to attend.
Santa Paula has a long history of famous or not-so famous people who were born here, live here or return to help put Santa Paula on the map. We have a long history of oil, citrus, filming and numerous other well-known or not-so-well-known facts.
Each Tuesday evening, trivia enthusiasts gather for about two hours in historic downtown Santa Paula at Garman’s Pub for Trivia Night fun. Teams consisting of up to seven members gather around tables in the back of the restaurant to try to guess the answers to 50 questions (in five rounds of 10 questions each).
At 7 p.m. each week, a different host reads off a series of questions ranging from science, sports, presidential history, local history, world or U.S. history and even a round dedicated to music. The music round is usually a portion of a song played for the guests. The guests try to guess the name of the song and/or the artist or musical group.
On Tuesday, guests will be enlightened with some common and famous facts from Santa Paula, but, most importantly, the special Trivia Night will also
bring up some unusual and not-so-well-known facts about our schools, our city and our place in the world. The mission of the Santa Paula Historical Society is: “To Preserve, Protect and Perpetuate the History of Santa Paula.”
Many residents (and, of course, visitors) do not know that Santa Paula was the birthplace of the Union Oil Company of California. Santa Paula, for many years, has been known as the “Citrus Capital of the World.” At the turn of the last century, it had also been a center of the silent movie business when Gaston Melies had his Star Film Stock Company here near Main and Seventh streets.
The Santa Paula Historical Society was organized in 1977 following the celebration of the city’s centennial platting in 1875 and the United States Bicentennial in 1976. The Santa Paula Historical Society holds an annual meeting and dinner with a guest speaker each March, a fall historical tour in November, and puts on museum exhibit openings at the California Oil Museum every three months.
For those who enjoy and preserve history, we leave you with this thought: “If we don’t remember history, we are destined to forget it!” We will give you some Santa Paula history that you will amaze you, entertain you and, hopefully, keep you interested in our local history.
Garman’s Pub is at 932 E. Main St., Santa Paula.