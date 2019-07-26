Local history theme of Trivia Night on July 30

By Carlos Juarez

Special to the Santa Paula Times

Posted July 26, 2019

On Tuesday, July 30, at 7 p.m., Clint Garman, owner of Santa Paula’s Garman’s Pub, will host Trivia Night with members of the Santa Paula Historical Society board of directors.

Trivia enthusiasts and Santa Paula history buffs and anyone else who wants to enjoy a night of trivia fun are invited to attend.

Santa Paula has a long history of famous or not-so famous people who were born here, live here or return to help put Santa Paula on the map. We have a long history of oil, citrus, filming and numerous other well-known or not-so-well-known facts.

Each Tuesday evening, trivia enthusiasts gather for about two hours in historic downtown Santa Paula at Garman’s Pub for Trivia Night fun. Teams consisting of up to seven members gather around tables in the back of the restaurant to try to guess the answers to 50 questions (in five rounds of 10 questions each).

At 7 p.m. each week, a different host reads off a series of questions ranging from science, sports, presidential history, local history, world or U.S. history and even a round dedicated to music. The music round is usually a portion of a song played for the guests. The guests try to guess the name of the song and/or the artist or musical group.

On Tuesday, guests will be enlightened with some common and famous facts from Santa Paula, but, most importantly, the special Trivia Night will also