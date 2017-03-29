Standing Committee for water, sewer rates approved by Council

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Standing Committee to Address Water and Sewer Rates will hold meetings open to the public after the City Council approved the formation of same at the March 20 meeting.

The council approved selecting Mayor Jenny Crosswhite and Councilman Martin Hernandez for the new committee, which replaces a former Ad Hoc Committee established by the previous City Council.

That Ad Hoc Committee had a public workshop and thereafter met in private to consider water and wastewater issues including rates paid by residents.

An Ad Hoc Committee is formed for a specific task or objective, and is dissolved after the completion of the task or achievement of the objective. The previous Ad Hoc Committee never reported back with findings.

Standing Committees have a continued existence that are not related to the accomplishment of a specific, once only task as are ad hoc or special committees.

Now, as a Standing Committee with no deadline or timeline, the city’s meetings dealing with water and sewer rates will be noticed and open to the public.