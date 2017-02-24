‘They saved a life’: SPFD responds to cardiac arrest, pickup into structure

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula man that suffered a heart attack lost control of his pickup truck Monday afternoon and plowed into the residence of a 92-year-old woman at Hillview Estates.

According to Santa Paula Fire Assistant Chief Luis Espinosa, the resident escaped injury because she had just gotten up from a chair in front of the window where the vehicle hit the manufactured home. She was hospitalized for chest pains.

The unidentified driver of the pickup, an approximately 77-year-old male also living in Hillview, was also hospitalized after Santa Paula Firefighter EMTs revived him.

The February 20 incident occurred at 1 p.m. when the vehicle hit the home located at 975 W. Telegraph Road, Space 46.

Witnesses said the man was driving erratically, and, said Espinosa, “Apparently, there was a medical event prior to the collision” when the man lost control of the vehicle.

Santa Paula Fire Engines 81 and 181 were dispatched to a reported traffic collision with heavy rescue required: “The first arriving fire unit found the driver unconscious and in cardiac arrest,” and Espinosa said the “Next arriving units checked the interior of the structure and found a single elderly female occupant.”

The woman, in her 90s, told rescuers “she had just gotten up from a front room recliner,” located adjacent to the window and front of the structure that sustained the damage from the vehicle’s partial entry just prior to the collision.

She later was complaining of chest pain and was transported to Santa Paula Hospital to be checked.