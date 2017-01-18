Big plans, big money for Harvest at Limoneira Community Park

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Big plans are being made for about 36 acres of parkland at the upcoming Harvest at Limoneira development, and the Recreation Commission is readying to ask the City Council for some direction on spending big money for how the property should be used. Twenty-four of the park acres must be dedicated to active sports’ use.

The commission met Thursday, January 12 at the Community Center in the space just south of the main room where the music and shouts of cheer squads could be heard during most of the meeting.

The agenda noted that the meeting was a continuation of the discussion of East Area 1 Community Park – Outreach Results that occurred over several prior sessions.

Recreation Director Ed Mount told the commission, minus member Bill Grant, they would discuss what amenities the $6 million allocation would buy as well as how an additional $5 million could be spent on the park.

Funds are from Limoneira Co., which with Lewis Community Builders will construct 1,500 new housing units east of Hallock Drive.

“I think commissioners should know their recommendations so we can move it on to the next level,” by seeking council approval for the basic park, as well as a spending plan for the additional $5 million.

Project General Manager Mike Penrod, who has been involved with the project since 2004, explained to commissioners “how the other $5 million came about…the city had $6 million for the park and another $5 million for a civic center,” that would share joint use with the proposed high school and a Ventura County Community College facility planned at the time.

“At that time there was going to be three entities to split the cost but within six months the community college said they had already spent the money,” to be used on a Santa Paula project.

Then soon after the school district merger resulted in the decision a new high school would not be needed — there are plans now for a K-8 school at the Harvest — and the newly formed school district used some of the allocation of funds to purchase the school farm.

The long-term plan to move City Hall to the civic center at the new development was dropped in the amended specific plan but Limoneira was still on the hook for facility costs. That’s when the company decided it would be best spent on the community park.

Penrod said Harvest homeowners will have their own Homeowners Association (HOA) and recreation facilities so the new large park “Is for this [the existing Santa Paula] community,” and is easily accessible as the park will be located next to the proposed Santa Paula Street Bridge.

“I would like your help in giving a recommendation to the city council” on how to spend the extra money: “That other $5 million,” said Penrod, “can go into the park to pay for the amphitheater, basketball courts, lights, the things that would be a real benefit to the community,” a better plan than “acres of grass with some restrooms. We don’t want that money to go into a future planning arena, we believe the time nowis time,” to start finalizing plans.

Commissioner Tim Hicks asked and was assured that estimates on the different amenities also include “soft costs” such as engineering and design.

Noting the city would have an extra $5 million, “My big thing out there is an amphitheater, restrooms and a barbecue pavilion that opens it up for a multitude of events,” that Hicks said could be staged for the community.

“I think we should be concentrating on what monies are allocated for the park,” the basic $6 million said Mount.

“There’s nothing stopping the commission from making a recommendation,” and Hicks said it is “incumbent upon you guys,” to give the community “what it deserves. We’ll be going to the council,” and he said the additional funds must be spent on the park to fulfill what the public has asked for.

When he asked Hicks was told the amphitheater would seat a minimum of 275 in concrete tiers separated by turf terrace style that would allow the placement of chairs.

Commission Chair Karen Berry asked about parking if there was soccer and an amphitheater event held at the same time and the landscape consultant told the commission more parking is planned on site.

Penrod said in addition, a planned nearby 15-acre business park that is already drawing interest from potential tenants would offer nighttime and weekend parking as well as the nearby school campus.

Limoneira, he noted, would own the business park as a long-term investment.

There is a goal of a citywide joint use agreement noted Mount.

Commissioner Sharon Mittelholtz noted the community had requested a pool as a top choice.

In a previous study it was found that an aquatic center as proposed would be expensive to build and cost the city about $300,000 a year to staff.