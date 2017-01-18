Big plans, big money for Harvest at Limoneira Community Park
January 18, 2017
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
Big plans are being made for about 36 acres of parkland at the upcoming Harvest at Limoneira development, and the Recreation Commission is readying to ask the City Council for some direction on spending big money for how the property should be used. Twenty-four of the park acres must be dedicated to active sports’ use.
The commission met Thursday, January 12 at the Community Center in the space just south of the main room where the music and shouts of cheer squads could be heard during most of the meeting.
The agenda noted that the meeting was a continuation of the discussion of East Area 1 Community Park – Outreach Results that occurred over several prior sessions.
Recreation Director Ed Mount told the commission, minus member Bill Grant, they would discuss what amenities the $6 million allocation would buy as well as how an additional $5 million could be spent on the park.
Funds are from Limoneira Co., which with Lewis Community Builders will construct 1,500 new housing units east of Hallock Drive.
“I think commissioners should know their recommendations so we can move it on to the next level,” by seeking council approval for the basic park, as well as a spending plan for the additional $5 million.
Project General Manager Mike Penrod, who has been involved with the project since 2004, explained to commissioners “how the other $5 million came about…the city had $6 million for the park and another $5 million for a civic center,” that would share joint use with the proposed high school and a Ventura County Community College facility planned at the time.
“At that time there was going to be three entities to split the cost but within six months the community college said they had already spent the money,” to be used on a Santa Paula project.
Then soon after the school district merger resulted in the decision a new high school would not be needed — there are plans now for a K-8 school at the Harvest — and the newly formed school district used some of the allocation of funds to purchase the school farm.
The long-term plan to move City Hall to the civic center at the new development was dropped in the amended specific plan but Limoneira was still on the hook for facility costs. That’s when the company decided it would be best spent on the community park.
Penrod said Harvest homeowners will have their own Homeowners Association (HOA) and recreation facilities so the new large park “Is for this [the existing Santa Paula] community,” and is easily accessible as the park will be located next to the proposed Santa Paula Street Bridge.
“I would like your help in giving a recommendation to the city council” on how to spend the extra money: “That other $5 million,” said Penrod, “can go into the park to pay for the amphitheater, basketball courts, lights, the things that would be a real benefit to the community,” a better plan than “acres of grass with some restrooms. We don’t want that money to go into a future planning arena, we believe the time nowis time,” to start finalizing plans.
Commissioner Tim Hicks asked and was assured that estimates on the different amenities also include “soft costs” such as engineering and design.
Noting the city would have an extra $5 million, “My big thing out there is an amphitheater, restrooms and a barbecue pavilion that opens it up for a multitude of events,” that Hicks said could be staged for the community.
“I think we should be concentrating on what monies are allocated for the park,” the basic $6 million said Mount.
“There’s nothing stopping the commission from making a recommendation,” and Hicks said it is “incumbent upon you guys,” to give the community “what it deserves. We’ll be going to the council,” and he said the additional funds must be spent on the park to fulfill what the public has asked for.
When he asked Hicks was told the amphitheater would seat a minimum of 275 in concrete tiers separated by turf terrace style that would allow the placement of chairs.
Commission Chair Karen Berry asked about parking if there was soccer and an amphitheater event held at the same time and the landscape consultant told the commission more parking is planned on site.
Penrod said in addition, a planned nearby 15-acre business park that is already drawing interest from potential tenants would offer nighttime and weekend parking as well as the nearby school campus.
Limoneira, he noted, would own the business park as a long-term investment.
There is a goal of a citywide joint use agreement noted Mount.
Commissioner Sharon Mittelholtz noted the community had requested a pool as a top choice.
In a previous study it was found that an aquatic center as proposed would be expensive to build and cost the city about $300,000 a year to staff.
Mittelholtz said even just a single pool would be beneficial and she had some options for funding including a “Police PAL program…”
Santa Paula Police said Mount do not have such a program or funding arm.
“The way I’m reading it,” said Commissioner Edd Bond, “is we should come up with an agreement, what a $6 million park would look like and beyond that a priority suggestion list,” for the additional $5 million.
Commissioners discussed various options — softball, soccer and basketball among them in different configurations — including those ranked high by the 207 local citizens who returned the park survey.
Present soccer fields will remain at the Limoneira site as well as city parks that have the facilities although there are closures planned for construction and maintenance.
Penrod suggested alternatives: in Camarillo softball fields tend to be used for soccer, as there is no mound as with baseball.
Commissioners also learned that a hiking trail — which like the Limoneira soccer fields will be paid for by the HOA but open for public use — is built-in at the new park; one commission asked about a snack bar for sports activities and was told the cost and permitting process are prohibitive.
The Youth Commissioners, Jessenia Montiel and Mireille Vargas, offered suggestions noting the amphitheater would be ideal for youth purposes; a splash pad water feature would be more practical, less expensive and more environmentally friendly than a full pool.
After more discussions on costs, lights and their governance, park use guidelines and other amenities — including Tot Lots, bocce ball and horseshoes — Mount said the discussion should conclude.
“I would stick with the $6 million with the 23 acres for sports, look at what you think would fit our community based on users and potential users,” for the time being.
After more discussion Penrod suggested that the commission make a list based on wants and costs for the initial $6 million then include the add-ons for the $5 million to create an $11 million park.
Hicks said it would be hard to plan without knowing how much of the additional $5 million the council would allocate to the park and he suggested the commission ask for council feedback.
“They might say we want to spend the whole five-million,” said Hicks, “then you have a commitment from them.”
“Ed, what do you hear about this?” Berry asked Mount.
The commission should present their $6 million plan said Mount and if they want to add more suggestions they should do so.
But, he added, “The commission should be concentrating on narrowing it down to the six million.”
After more discussion Mount noted the commission would meet again January 26, at which time they could agree on a finalized park concept including their input and discuss a plan of action for the council.
Tim Jones of Limoneira-Lewis said, “We have timeframes too in delivering this park,” within the timeframe of the development agreement.
Jones said the park must be completed in 3 ? years, but “We would like to have some of the park there when we open for sales, that’s just over a year from now.”
He said park design should begin as soon as possible as it would take a “year or two” for the design to be completed, the bid process and construction of the new park.