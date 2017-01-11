Storms top average rain to date, good sign for parched Santa Paula

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The latest storm that brought anywhere from .77 to .85 inches of rain to parched Santa Paula was a record-setter of sorts bringing the area to 104 percent of the average rain to date, good news following the long, dry drought.

Most of the rain fell after midnight Monday and by sunrise had calmed with light showers predicted during the day.

According to the Ventura County Watershed Protection District (VCWPD) the storm brought .77 inches of rain to the Santa Paula area; spweather.net reported .85 inches based on the rainfall at the weather station near the Santa Clara River.

Either way, everyone is willing to take it following a 5-year drought that dried lakes, evaporated reservoirs, challenged farming and killed greenery throughout Southern California.

According to the VCWPD so far this rain year, which runs from October 1 through September 30, the accumulated 6.56 inches rain to date for Santa Paula is 104 percent of the 6.31 inches normal rainfall to date. Last year’s rain to date was 4.64 inches.