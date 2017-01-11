Water, sewer exempt: Council approves across the board fee increases

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The city should be seeing more money after an across the board rate increase for user fees was approved by the City Council at the January 3 meeting.

The increases do not apply to the sewer or water charges, which have their own enterprise funds.

According to the report by Finance Director Sandy Easley, the user fee increases are estimated to provide an additional $351,466 annually in total revenues for citywide services.

“This estimate is based on assumptions that the current service activity remains the same,” and Easley noted that “Actual revenues will depend on development activity and other city service requests.”

The increased revenue for the current fiscal year is estimated at $75,000-$100,000.

The council last addressed the issue November 21, 2016 when they had a staff presentation on the status of citywide user fees and a rate study.

The current citywide user fee and rate structure and schedule being used by the city was last updated and adopted in 2000 with additional increases in 2011 and 2013.

The city retained NBS Consultants to prepare a new study that analyzed the cost of service per activity. Some new fees were added while others were lowered or eliminated due to activity rates.

“Adoption of the proposed fees will be another step in preparing for future economic recovery for the city,” and noted Easley, “It is the end of the long process.”

Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi said she spoke to Easley regarding several concerns, including that the report “doesn’t show the old fees, just the new fees. I just felt it important to actually know what we’re getting.”

Gherardi also asked about the status of deposits and if there are added fees and learned they are many charged by the Planning Department.

Planning Director Janna Minsk said “historically, some are flat fees and some are deposits,” that actual charges are drawn from.

“We bill against our time and as we track our time at the end of the process we know how much it costs to do that particular work,” under the department’s purview, such as design reviews.