SPPD: Lopez gets 12 years for brutal robbery, must serve 85 percent
January 06, 2017
By Mike Kelley
Santa Paula News
A Santa Paula man was sentenced to state prison Tuesday, and he will have to serve a minimum of 85 percent of the 12-year-term.
According to Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison, January 3 “concluded the sentencing phase in the trial of Adrian Lopez,” 19, of Santa Paula.
Lopez pleaded guilty to a brutal February 2016 robbery and was sentenced to 12 years in state prison.
Madison said Lopez is required to serve at least 85 percent of that time, “10 years and 2 months” in a state prison for the incident that occurred February 1, 2016.
On that date about 6:43 p.m. SPPD Officers responded to the 400 block of Ojai Road for a report of a robbery.
Upon arrival, the injured victim told officers that he had just been beaten and robbed.
The unidentified victim described the two suspects — Lopez and Mark Anaya, 20, of Santa Paula — and how they drove up in a white pickup truck.
“Both suspects then exited the truck, approached the victim and began hitting him repeatedly,” and said Madison, “Eventually the victim fell to the ground where he was still being hit and kicked in the head.”
While on the ground the victim dropped personal items, which were taken by the suspects who reentered the truck and took off.
Santa Paula Police investigators were able to determine the identity of the suspects, including Lopez, who Madison noted had “just been released from county jail the day before,” the February 1, 2016 robbery and beating, “for serving a suspended sentence” for a robbery charge.
Both Lopez and Anaya were charged with assault with a deadly weapon among other violations.
Anaya had previously pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and was sentenced to one-year in jail and three years probation.
Madison said Anaya, who has been in jail since his February arrest, “has already served his sentence,” without incident and “is currently not in custody,” after being released for good behavior midway through his sentence.
He added, “The Santa Paula Police Department would like to thank the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance in this case.”