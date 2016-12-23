Tis’ the season for jolly SP resident Gillette, a.k.a. Santa Claus

By Robert Cantu

Santa Paula News

Tis’ the season for Santa Paula resident David Gillette, who has turned a resemblance to a famous — perhaps the world’s most famous — character into a holiday gig.

Gillette, whose height is several inches North of six feet, has spent the season being Santa Claus, a job he has relished for about a decade.

Almost like a larger version of the Cinderella story, for Gillette it started with a suit.

“What really happened was my son-in-law and daughter got some Halloween costumes that were really great from a friend of theirs in Santa Paula who’s a tailor. I had been watching my beard,” yes children, the beard is real, “turn completely white, and I asked them if he could make a Santa uniform.

“He sized me up,” and when the job was accomplished Gillette found himself wearing, “an incredibly good suit, amazing,” suitable for all climates in-and-outdoors, a suit made even nicer when his son-in-law gifted Gillette with it.

The tradition of gifting came with the suit and Santa, err, Gillette, was on his jolly way.

He has played Santa for friends, school (Mrs. Claus who travels with him incognito in civilian clothes is Renaissance School Principal Robin Gillette), kids, and for seniors and nonprofits, appearances made for free in the spirit of Christmas.

“But I did get some jobs and when offered I accepted the money,” for commercial appearances, said Gillette, who after all has a lot of Santa overhead such as reindeer feed and sleigh polishing in his annual budget.

He’s always ready to appear: “Amazingly,” he noted, “I’ve gotten pretty good at getting ready. I’d say at the last minute with travel time off of course I can be ready to go in 20 minutes, walking out the door all dressed,” and ready to “Ho-ho-ho!”

His favorite part of the job naturally is “The kids…that’s what I like most is doing it for the kids.”

And it doesn’t have to be in uniform: one time on a family summer vacation at Lake Tahoe Gillette found himself in an elevator with another vacationing family.

A little boy was sneaking “Oh my gosh is that SANTA?” looks at Gillette: “I wasn’t wearing my suit of course, but maybe I had a red shirt on and the boy’s mother whispered in my ear that his name was Anthony.”