December 17: Still time to donate to SPPD Santa & Me celebration
December 16, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
It will be “Santa & Me” with hundreds of kids at the annual Santa Paula Police Storefront holiday celebration to be held Saturday, December 17 at the Las Piedras Park Police Storefront
And there’s still time to help each child to be able to celebrate the visit with Santa by donating unwrapped gifts or even money.
The Santa Paula Police Department started collected toys and other donations in mid-November.
According to SPPD Chief Steve McLean, “We need toys for girls and boys, ages 2 to 13,” so each child that attends the popular event has a present to call their own.
The Motorcycle Riders of Ventura County, classic car clubs and SPPD Officers accompany Old St. Nick to the park, where his arrival is announced with police sirens.
There is also a chance to pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as the couple’s chief Elf who helps SPPD Reserves, Explorers and Citizens Patrol distribute the toys to children that live in Santa Paula.
McLean said, “The community can drop off the gifts at the Police Department Station lobby or at the storefront at Las Piedras Park.”
The Santa Paula Police Department is located at 214 S. 10th St. and the Las Piedras Park Police Storefront is at 431 N. 13th St.
McLean is urging those “Who would like to make a financial donation to contact me at 805-525-4474 ext. 122.”
Last year the Santa & Me program provided gifts to about 700 children, and McLean said, “We want to make sure again this year that we have enough toys to go around.”