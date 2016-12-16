December 17: Still time to donate to SPPD Santa & Me celebration

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

It will be “Santa & Me” with hundreds of kids at the annual Santa Paula Police Storefront holiday celebration to be held Saturday, December 17 at the Las Piedras Park Police Storefront

And there’s still time to help each child to be able to celebrate the visit with Santa by donating unwrapped gifts or even money.

The Santa Paula Police Department started collected toys and other donations in mid-November.

According to SPPD Chief Steve McLean, “We need toys for girls and boys, ages 2 to 13,” so each child that attends the popular event has a present to call their own.

The Motorcycle Riders of Ventura County, classic car clubs and SPPD Officers accompany Old St. Nick to the park, where his arrival is announced with police sirens.

There is also a chance to pose with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as the couple’s chief Elf who helps SPPD Reserves, Explorers and Citizens Patrol distribute the toys to children that live in Santa Paula.