No quarterly rebate for SP sewer utility users

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula residents are saying “Bah humbug!” to not having extra spending money for the holidays after the City Council was told funds are not available for a quarterly rebate on sewer bills.

It was the second quarter in a row that residents will not get the rebate, a projected bonus for utility users resulting from the purchase of the wastewater treatment plant with bonds, slashing the interest rate by more than half.

The council was told at the November 21 meeting that unexpected expenses created the shortfall to allow the rebate.

Utility users have seen one such rebate: in May, the base monthly charge of $77 was only $17 due to a $20 a month calculated savings over the previous quarter.

Terry Maas, the city’s bond consultant, said the quarter that ended September 30 showed financial improvement but not enough to cover the rebate.

The council set a policy that requires 1.5 times the revenue it needs each quarter to pay back its debt on the wastewater treatment plant it purchased in 2015.

Mass said the last quarter the city had 1.44 times that amount, an improvement over the previous ending quarter of 1.3, but still not quite enough to allow a rebate.