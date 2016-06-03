Ojai Music Festival: Free closing concerts will be celebrated in SP

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

It could almost be called the Ojai (Santa Paula) Music Festival when come June 12 East Main Street will be filled with an eclectic showcase of music for a free gala celebration to mark the closing of the annual event.

It will be the first time in its 70-year history that the festival will wander from Ojai for the closing concert.

Organizers of the Ojai Music Festival and the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce have partnered in the effort to not only bring the festival to the historic Downtown but to make sure everyone knows there will be two stages offering continuous music.

It is hoped that not only local Ventura County residents will attend but also those out-of-towners that will travel Ojai-Santa Paula Road/Highway 150 to go back to their homes in Los Angeles county on the closing day of the festival.

“Everyone is excited about it,” said Marilyn Appleby, the incoming Chamber of Commerce Chair who has worked closely with organizers on the local event. “It’s a wonderful partnership and the festival group have been great to work with…they really want this to be successful as much as we do!”

Part of ensuring that success has included presentations to the City Council and a road show of chamber and festival officials visiting local clubs and organizations to garner support.

It will be some show: scheduled performers include Egyptian singer Dina El Wedidi and her band; Indian vocalist Aruna Sairam; the International Contemporary Ensemble, 33 musicians performing contemporary classical music that have garnered rave reviews; and the Grammy-winning vocal ensemble Roomful of Teeth.

Rather than repeat their performances they’ll play different music at the street party than what they’ll play in Ojai, and unlike the main show they will trade off and together in a musical celebration not often available to the ear.

This year’s Festival Musical Director is the internationally renowned Peter Sellars, who according to CEO Gina Gutierrez was taken with Santa Paula’s ambiance and history. Sellars selected the Downtown as a venue, the first time the festival has every branched out.

The four-day Ojai Music Festival will feature Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho and showcases her works including the American premieres of the chamber version of “La Passion de Simone” and her newest dramatic creation “Only the Sound Remains”.