VFW Memorial Day focuses on Iwo Jima memorial, Buddy Poppy program

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

What happened to those immortalized in the photograph of and later monument to the flag raising on Iwo Jima as well as the history of the Buddy Poppy Program were highlighted at the annual Memorial Day Observance by Santa Paula Mercer-Prieto VFW Post 2043.

Also featured was the announcement of fundraising for the Roger Boles Veterans Memorial Pool at Santa Paula High School.

Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery was festooned with flags for the ceremony, held in front of the GAR Monument which each year draws hundreds of community members.

A concert by the Isbell Middle School Band led by director Scott Kneff started the ceremony with patriotic music including songs from each branch of the service and Santa Paula Airport pilots staged a flyover during the program.

Santa Paula Bob Hargarten, who retired as a Navy Commander after 30 years of service, noted that the famed “Anchors Aweigh” stemmed from a poem written for an Annapolis graduating class in the early 1900s.

He has fond memories of Memorial Day although “When I was a kid it was called Decoration Day!”

VFW Commander Jerry Olivas welcomed the crowd and introduced various people including Mayor Martin Hernandez and Vice Mayor Jenny Crosswhite as well as Police Chief Steve McLean.

He also thanked “Our first responders, our police and fire…our Santa Paula Fire Department brought several engines and Assistant Chief Vern Alstot is also here.”

Laura Cole of Pierce Brothers and her staff were thanked for their work in setting up tents and seating for the Memorial Day Observance as well as for hosting hot dogs afterwards; Olivas noted that several Scout troops were handing out programs and small flags and he acknowledged all who supported the event.

Following the National Anthem Father Charles Lueras of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, a Vietnam War veteran, led the prayer and noted, “We gather with a sense of hope and deep love and gratitude for those who serve…”

Jannette Jauregui, who spearheaded the effort to have the SPHS pool named in honor of Roger Boles, who wrote of building a pool at his alma mater before he was killed in World War II, said “On this very special day we come to honor those who lost their lives” in war.

Under different names Memorial Day has been celebrated for 150 years in remembrance of those that died in battle for the United States since the earliest days.

The Roger Boles Veterans Memorial Pool will not only be a remembrance of lives lost in war but said Jauregui will also “be an educational tool” for students.

The VFW will head the fundraising effort for the plaque and other needs of the pool with leftover funds donated to the Post.

The pool said Jauregui, will be a way to “remember and honor the lives and legacies of those we lost…and, in our collective form of memory, never forget…”

VFW Quartermaster Rey Frutos spoke about the Iwo Jima monument, its “six boys and 13 hands,” and the story behind the most famous photograph and largest such bronze sculpture in the world.

Dedicated by President Eisenhower and later decreed by President Kennedy that the flag would fly over the monument in perpetuity, Frutos spoke of James Bradley who wrote “The Flags of Our Fathers” about the five Marines and Navy Corpsman famous by Joe Rosenthal’s lauded photograph of the flag raising at Iwo Jima.

The battle was one of the costliest and most horrifying of WWII. The flag raisers included John Bradley (a Navy corpsman, and the author’s father), Rene Gagnon, Ira Hayes, Mike Strank, Harlon Block, and Franklin Sousley; the latter three men died later in the battle.

Frutos noted that 24-year-old Strank was called “The Old Man” by the mostly 17 to 19 years old that were fighting in Iwo Jima, whose advice he said they must follow so “I can send you home to your mommies…”

Block, a Corporal reported to Strank; the rest were Marine Privates except for Bradley, a Navy Corpsman who administered first aid to the company to which all the flag raisers were assigned.