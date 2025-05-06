Long-awaited Santa Paula Creek Sports Park at the Harvest officially opens Saturday with Ribbon Cutting

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Page 1

The grand opening of the Santa Paula Creek Sports Park was celebrated with speeches from city officials, community leaders, and key partners. The event marked the culmination of years of planning and hard work to create a 37-acre park that will serve as a community hub for sports, recreation, and social gatherings. Speakers emphasized the importance of collaboration between the city, the Limonera Company, the Sports Park Foundation, and state representatives in making the park a reality.

“I wasn't able to arrange the sunshine,” said City Manager Dan Singer noting the heavily overcast sky, “but it is an honor to be here, especially with the folks behind me and all of the support staff that that brought this together. It was years and years in the making and I'll let them tell that story to you.”

City Council members Jenny Crosswhite, Gabriela Ornelas, Vice Mayor Carlos Juarez and Mayor Pedro Chavez were present, but Singer noted Councilwoman Leslie Cornejo “couldn't be with us. And then our biggest partner in all of this effort, the Limonera Company and the Lewis Limonera Community Development Partnership, have been responsible for building this development,” the Harvest at Limoneira.

Singer acted as the master of ceremonies, introducing distinguished guests including State Senator Monique Limon and Taylor Spira from Assembly Member Steve Bennett's office, who he said were “instrumental in securing a million dollars,” that will provide park lighting.

Jason Cole, president/chairperson of the Santa Paula Creek Sports Park Foundation, noted the organization is a nonprofit “started with the sole purpose of basically selling naming rights to assets or features of the park… anything as small as a brick or a tree, a drinking fountain or a picnic table or maybe you want to name a soccer field or the park itself.”

Such funds, he added, will be dedicated to park maintenance: “The goal is to raise money through those sales and through events and maybe festivals or fundraisers we hold here at the park, and use that money to support the upkeep of this park into the future for many generations to come.

“I think this place is absolutely gorgeous,” said Cole. “You look around and it's nice to see all this beautiful green grass right here in Santa Paula. We haven't had it for a long time,” but the new 37-acre park has doubled park space in the city.”

Vanessa Olmos, chair of the Parks and Recreation Commission, highlighted the park's inclusive playground and its role in fostering community connection, noting “As someone who works closely with our Parks and Rec staff and fellow commissioners, I can tell you, this park has been a dream in the making for many, many years. I remember the community workshops, the groundbreaking ceremony, and now seeing our lovely reality… This isn't just a park, it's a space that says you belong here. Of course, projects like this don't happen overnight. They happen when people, leaders, neighbors, organizations come together with a shared belief in what a community deserves.”

Mayor Pedro Chavez said, “I'd like to say on behalf of the city how thankful we are to one of our biggest champions, and that's Harold Edwards from Limoneira and another one I'm going to call out by name is Randall Lewis.”

The Lewis company is a family-owned business that “is about family. These projects are about community, connection, belonging,” said Chavez. “And today we are all here to witness this amazing space being available to our community, our families, and the entire Santa Paula region.

…. This park is a testament of the joy that we're going to share being with family, being with fellow schoolmates, with your neighbor, with the entire community of Santa Paula coming to a space like this and enjoying the time we have together.”

Chavez noted the park's significance in light of the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic and its role in promoting economic uplift and community joy.

Limoneira President/CEO Harold Edwards shared his personal connection to the project, recalling his own early experiences with AYSO (his mother Marcia Edwards was a program co-founder in 1974) playing at “rock filled” Las Piedras Park and his long-held dream of providing quality sports fields for the community.