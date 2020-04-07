226 COVID-19 cases in county; 3 in Santa Paula

Cases slow overnight

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula Times

Los Angeles asked residents this week to stay home and not shop while Ventura County signaled a tightening of restrictions to help curb the spread of COVID, a move that seems to be working as the number of new cases slowed. Also, Ventura County Behavioral Health is offering call-in mental health services to residents, and a drug needed by lupus patients can now be prescribed to COVID-19 patients.

In Ventura County, the Monday report released by Ventura County showed the number of cases was 226, an increase of only five cases from the day before. From Saturday to Sunday, the increase was 18 cases, and on Tuesday of last week the March 31 report showed the county’s largest single-day increase with 23 new cases. The first case of COVID-19 was reported in Ventura County on March 6; the first death in the county was revealed March 22. There have been six deaths from the virus of those in their 70s and 80s with underlying health issues.

Santa Paula remains at three confirmed cases. Elsewhere, Simi Valley has the most cases with 47, Oxnard has 42 and Thousand Oaks held at 33. Camarillo has 31 cases, Ventura 21, Moorpark 15, and Ojai, four. Port Hueneme has two. In the unincorporated areas, Lake Sherwood has two cases; Westlake Village has eight; Newbury Park five; Oak Park nine; and Oak View, Somis, Santa Rosa Valley and Piru each have one case.

More than 75% of the cases are of those 64 years and younger; those over 65 have 54 cases or 23.9%. Of the 226 total cases, 64 victims have recovered, 45 were ever hospitalized and of those 36 had pre-existing conditions, 15 have been in the ICU, and 156 active cases are under home quarantine. As of April 4, 4,156 county residents had been tested. The most common form of transmittal has been found to be community acquired; in other words, no known source for the virus.