DA warns against price gouging

Investigations opened against those taking advantage of COVID-19 needs

Hoarders who purchased supplies with an eye on making a profit, beware: Ventura County law enforcement agencies have warned of price gouging during California's coronavirus state of emergency and mean to take action against those breaking the law.

In, face, according to Ventura County District Attorney Greg Totten, his office has already launched investigations against those accused of taking advantage of those panicked by COVID-19.

The Ventura County Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee issued a news release with information about staying vigilant, reporting price gouging and its punishments. Businesses, retailers and other service or goods providers cannot charge a price that is more than 10% higher than the price was before Gov. Gavin Newsom declared the coronavirus emergency on March 4; providers can only charge more than 10% only if their costs have increased.