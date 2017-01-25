Justice for All: Thousands gather at Ventura Plaza Park for march

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Thousands of Ventura County residents including scores of Santa Paulans flooded Downtown Ventura Saturday for the Justice for All March, just one of hundreds of such events held throughout the nation and world.

Saturday’s march also coincided with the Women’s March on Washington that drew an estimated 600,000 to 750,000 people.

The marches stemmed from the election of President Donald Trump in November. Many claim Trump’s campaign was divisive and his Cabinet picks and proposed policy changes — from health, insurance and education to finance — will harm Americans.

According to organizers at least 2,500 people attended the Ventura march including women, men, children, seniors and families. The attendance startled even those that had planned the march and spread the word via social media. Almost 1,700 had indicated they would attend the event on its Facebook page but like other marches around the nation the attendance was much more than expected.

The Ventura event kept swelling with people and no formal road closures had been ordered for marchers in the peaceful gathering.

Planning for the march started about two weeks after the November 8 election, a committee that includes Santa Paulans John Procter, a City Councilman, and former Mayor Mary Ann Krause. Procter acted as an event emcee and also provided musical entertainment.

Veterans for Peace, Planned Parenthood, AIDs Walk Ventura and Amnesty International were among the dozens of organizations that partnered with the march.

The march began at the gazebo in Plaza Park where speakers addressed various aspects of the new administration and how it potentially affects the nation.

Catherine Pulisic, a co-founder of the Justice for All grassroots group was the first to speak, urging a show of unity by and pointing an index finger to the sky.

“I ask you to commit to action that supports an America,” and its differences and, noted Pulisic, “relishes in our diversity. An America that builds our people up and focuses on our commonality as human beings first.

“This march today is not our end,” she noted, but rather, “This march today is our new beginning.”

Various elected officials spoke representing local, county and state offices. Crowding the stage were Procter and Santa Paula Mayor Jenny Crosswhite as well as Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett and John Zaragoza and Ventura City Council members Cheryl Heitmann and Matt Lavere, among others.