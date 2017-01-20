City to start process of transferring SPFD to VC Fire Protection District

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula has gotten on the freeway of change, but it can exit any time it looks like transferring the hometown fire department to the Ventura County Fire Protection District is not the final destination.

SPFD Chief Rick Araiza, whose report recommended that the city explore the transfer, told the City Council at the January 17 meeting that, “I want to reiterate this is our recommendation today. Our request to move forward is only the first step…it’s like getting on the freeway,” with “opportunities to get off at any time” and retain the Santa Paula Fire Department, founded in 1903, as an independent entity.

The decision by the council to move forward is the result of more than a year of study and discussion as the fire department lost funding footing; a tipping point was the November 2014 explosions at Santa Clara Waste Water-Green Compass, that led to the retirement of two SPFD firefighters injured by toxic fumes and the loss of a fire engine and equipment valued at about $1 million not yet compensated. Later executives and managers of the company were indicted on felony and misdemeanor charges related to the incident that in all injured dozens of people and led to a formal State of Emergency declaration for Ventura County, on whose property the incident occurred.

“I take it as extremely important, we’re dealing with 114 years of tradition, and,” said Araiza, “that’s how I started,” in the fire service.

“I’ve been with the department for 31 years and I’m here making a recommendation to move and continue the tradition,” of the firefighting family, a feeling among department personnel shared internally and with other firefighting agencies collectively facing danger.

Araiza noted the many VCFPD personnel in the audience: “Their being here speaks volumes about” their close relationship with the SPFD.

The SPFD has long been short on money and last year a consultant offered several recommendations including what became the Measure T, a 1-cent sales tax approved by voters in November to help fund public safety, youth programs and roads.

“We’re surviving on a SAFER grant now,” funds allowing full staffing on engines again due to sunset.

Araiza noted the council had directed him to approach the VCFPD about transferring services; they were “definitely interested,” talks started and costs calculated that resulted in a figure of 16.5 percent of city property taxes, about $3.1 million annually, being transferred to the service provider.

Other meetings were held with county tax officials for further calculations and research.

In fact, said Araiza, the city would have seen more money in its coffers over past years if they used county fire services and the cities enjoy higher returns from sales taxes which would not be affected.

Most importantly, “You have the opportunity the to move into a district that has many advantages we don’t have,” that Araiza asked his assistant chiefs to address.

Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi asked if “initially” the move would save the city money.

“It will not only save money on our current budget,” but offer capital improvements, training and other needs of the SPFD.

“We do a very fine job,” said Araiza, but the department does not have the ability to purchase a ladder truck.

If the department had the funds “we couldn’t store it” as the fire stations would not hold the equipment and “we can’t afford to improve our stations,” even to fulfill a recommendation from Homeland Security to improve security.

“We go about trying to make things work,” but, he noted, “It’s been a 20 year struggle as a chief to make things work.”

SPFD Assistant Chief Luis Espinosa addressed personnel issues noting that “From the very beginning” County Chief Mark Lorenz has “made very clear his intentions to keep the rank and file of the SPFD.”

Espinosa also addressed the “process of annexation” to be reviewed by LAFCO to the new department.

If all goes according to schedule, the transfer could be completed in September, a timeframe that would also see the end of SAFER grant funds.

Assistant Chief Mike LaPlant summarized the fiscal aspects and discussion issues and he said transferring service would be “An extraordinary enhancement of services and a savings of money,” reflected by modest rises in property taxes — about 2.2 percent — compared to a projected rise in sales taxes of more than 8 percent.

Personnel would transfer state PERS benefits to the county fire retirement plan.

Importantly, “You’ll not notice a deficiency of administrative control, you can talk to the supervisors about any concerns or talk directly to the county fire chief,” and there will be a local chief whose “job is to make sure this city’s requests,” and expectations are met.

From the “operational standpoint” there would be a smooth transition: Santa Paula Fire already uses county dispatch, the city would continue the benefits of those already retired, and “that unanticipated expense” of major incidents such as Santa Clara Waste Water-Green Compass and others would be the responsibility of the county.