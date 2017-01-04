Oxnard duo spotted by off-duty VCSO arrested on various charges

Oxnard duo spotted by off-duty VCSO arrested on various chargesA duo from Oxnard were followed by an observant off-duty Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy to Santa Paula Thursday where they were arrested on suspicion of car theft, being in possession of a stolen firearm and illegal drugs.
Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison said the December 29 incident started about 3:53 p.m. when an “off-duty Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy,” was driving home eastbound on Highway 126 Freeway toward Santa Paula.
The off-duty deputy recognized a stolen vehicle, which had been reported earlier.
The vehicle exited at 10th Street and began driving through the side streets.
Madison said the off-duty deputy followed but lost sight of the vehicle before coming across it again, abandoned with the engine still running.
It turns out the off-duty deputy was not the only person following the stolen vehicle: he reported to SPPD that a grey SUV had also been following the stolen vehicle.
Redirecting their search Santa Paula Police Officers located the grey SUV and conducted a traffic enforcement stop.
Found inside the SUV were Rosa Flores and Ryan Hotchkiss, both 28-year-old residents of Oxnard.
The off-duty VCSO Deputy, noted Madison, “Was able to positively identify Flores as the driver of the stolen vehicle. A search of the grey SUV revealed a stolen handgun from Arizona, 1.7 grams of cocaine, and 12 Ecstasy pills.”
Flores was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a vehicle and Hotchkiss was arrested on suspicion of possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sales, and possession of stolen property.
Flores and Hotchkiss were transported to the Santa Paula Police Department for processing and then booked at Ventura County Main Jail. Flores’ bail was set at $25,000 while Hotchkiss’ bail was set at $50,000.
Said Madison, “The Santa Paula Police Department would like to thank the Ventura County Sheriffs Department for their assistance,” in the case.