Oxnard duo spotted by off-duty VCSO arrested on various charges

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Oxnard duo spotted by off-duty VCSO arrested on various chargesA duo from Oxnard were followed by an observant off-duty Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy to Santa Paula Thursday where they were arrested on suspicion of car theft, being in possession of a stolen firearm and illegal drugs.

Santa Paula Police Sgt. Cody Madison said the December 29 incident started about 3:53 p.m. when an “off-duty Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy,” was driving home eastbound on Highway 126 Freeway toward Santa Paula.

The off-duty deputy recognized a stolen vehicle, which had been reported earlier.

The vehicle exited at 10th Street and began driving through the side streets.

Madison said the off-duty deputy followed but lost sight of the vehicle before coming across it again, abandoned with the engine still running.

It turns out the off-duty deputy was not the only person following the stolen vehicle: he reported to SPPD that a grey SUV had also been following the stolen vehicle.

Redirecting their search Santa Paula Police Officers located the grey SUV and conducted a traffic enforcement stop.