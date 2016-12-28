SPUSD honors Bedell Educator Miller, Front Office’s Castro

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Unified School District Board honored two members of the Thelma Bedell Elementary School team at the December 14 meeting.

Bedell Principal Jeff Robinson introduced teacher of the Month Katie Miller and Classified Employee Christina Castro to the board.

Miller started with the then-elementary school district in 1991 teaching 5th grade at Grace Thille School. Before long she was teaching other grades and moving throughout the district’s schools.

She also became a reading coach and specialist at Glen City Elementary School.

Robinson said, “She taught me how to interpret,” all the intricacies of teaching and coaching students in reading.

Following Barbara Webster Elementary School Miller moved to Bedell where she has taught various lower grades and many, many students.

“She is their best advocate for success,” said Robinson.

In addition, Miller has been active with school site councils, mentored other teachers, served on various committees and has helped the district secure grants.

Miller, said Robinson, is “Not just about students sitting at a desk to learn,” but incorporates other activities such as a readers’ theater production into her teaching.

Robinson added Miller is “Always open to sharing her knowledge with the staff…she truly deserves recognition as Teacher of the Month.”