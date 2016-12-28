|
Left Photo Katie Miller (second from left) was lauded as Teacher of the Month by (from left) Santa Paula Unified School District Board President Kelsey Stewart, Thelma Bedell School Principal Doug Robinson and SPUSD Superintendent Alfonso Gamino.
Right Photo Classified Employee of the Month Christina Castro (second from left) was honored by (from left) Santa Paula Unified School District Board President Kelsey Stewart, Thelma Bedell School Principal Doug Robinson and SPUSD Superintendent Alfonso Gamino at the December meeting.
SPUSD honors Bedell Educator Miller, Front Office’s Castro
December 28, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
The Santa Paula Unified School District Board honored two members of the Thelma Bedell Elementary School team at the December 14 meeting.
Bedell Principal Jeff Robinson introduced teacher of the Month Katie Miller and Classified Employee Christina Castro to the board.
Miller started with the then-elementary school district in 1991 teaching 5th grade at Grace Thille School. Before long she was teaching other grades and moving throughout the district’s schools.
She also became a reading coach and specialist at Glen City Elementary School.
Robinson said, “She taught me how to interpret,” all the intricacies of teaching and coaching students in reading.
Following Barbara Webster Elementary School Miller moved to Bedell where she has taught various lower grades and many, many students.
“She is their best advocate for success,” said Robinson.
In addition, Miller has been active with school site councils, mentored other teachers, served on various committees and has helped the district secure grants.
Miller, said Robinson, is “Not just about students sitting at a desk to learn,” but incorporates other activities such as a readers’ theater production into her teaching.
Robinson added Miller is “Always open to sharing her knowledge with the staff…she truly deserves recognition as Teacher of the Month.”
Miller said she believes what she tells her own children: “To be a success do what you love and love what you do…I can’t thank the district enough for allowing me to do that.”
Stewart presented Miller with a certificate of recognition noting, “You can sleep in if you want to sometimes!”
Classified Employee of the Month Castro said Robinson has worn many hats for the district.
“She started with the district as a health specialist, splitting her time between two schools at a time,” on a revolving schedule.
Now Castro is in the front office at Bedell School, where Robinson said she is a “True asset,” fulfilling numerous duties from “purchasing and tracking supplies to providing translation,” when needed.
Castro said she enjoys her work.
“It’s a fun job, not like a real job,” as, “When I come in every day I do not know what to expect! I just enjoy my job everyday.”
Stewart presented Castro with her certificate of recognition and noted her dedication to Thelma Bedell Elementary School and its students.