Condor Squadron AT-6s stage Pearl Harbor Flyover, Flour Bomb contest

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A group dedicated to ensuring the memory of World War II pilots and a mighty military plane took to air over Santa Paula Airport on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, for its annual remembrance flight and Low Angle Bombing Competition.

The event was sponsored by the Condor Squadron Officers’ and Airmen’s Association out of Van Nuys Airport, which has local members as well as those out-of-towners that keep their planes at the historic Santa Paula airfield.

Will Tinsley of Santa Paula and his son Jordan took to the air Wednesday for the annual remembrance of those lost in the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, a surprise attack that killed more than 2,400 Americans. War was declared against Japan the next day and within three days World War II was launched.

Tinsley said Dick Sykes founded the Van Nuys-based nonprofit Condor Squadron so he and other aviation enthusiasts — including WWII fighter pilots — could preserve the memory of those who have served our country over the years, and to pay homage to the North American Aviation AT-6/SNJ trainers originally flown during World War II.

“After the war the planes were often assigned to search and rescue duties with the National Guard and other units for training purposes,” said Tinsley.

According to its website, “The Condor Squadron is a unique non-profit organization founded in 1965 by a group of WWII fighter pilots, preserving a piece of aviation history that played an important part in securing the freedoms we cherish as a nation.

“We proudly fly WWII, North American AT-6 airplanes in formation over parades, memorial services and events commemorating veterans,” and the group “maintains museum sites at the Van Nuys airport and the Portal of The Folded Wings Shrine to Aviation at the Valhalla Cemetery in Burbank.”

In addition to the museums, the Condor Squadron provides community services such its annual Easter Egg Hunt — held at Van Nuys Airport and staged for generations of local residents — and visits from aviation and historical enthusiasts who frequent the airport.

Tinsley has been flying with the Condor Squadron for seven years: “I remember them coming out to the airport since I was a little kid but I never thought I’d fly with them.”

The Condor Squadron also appears in air shows and stage a brief battle with other AT-6s painted to look like fighter planes of the German Luftwaffe.

The group has AT-6s owned by members as well as owned by the squadron organization.

“Our founders, the original owners, started to get too old to fly,” while others passed away, and the AT-6s started to change hands.

“When our founder passed away,” Tinsley said Sykes left four planes to the Condor Squadron.