Will Tinsley is at the controls of an AT-6 at the annual December 7 Pearl Harbor Day Condor Squadron Observance that included the Low Angle Flour Bombing Competition. Tinsley’s son Jordan Tinsley (in backseat) is holding the flour bomb he is about to drop on the target below. Photo by Craig Mailloux
Condor Squadron AT-6s stage Pearl Harbor Flyover, Flour Bomb contest
December 14, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
A group dedicated to ensuring the memory of World War II pilots and a mighty military plane took to air over Santa Paula Airport on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, for its annual remembrance flight and Low Angle Bombing Competition.
The event was sponsored by the Condor Squadron Officers’ and Airmen’s Association out of Van Nuys Airport, which has local members as well as those out-of-towners that keep their planes at the historic Santa Paula airfield.
Will Tinsley of Santa Paula and his son Jordan took to the air Wednesday for the annual remembrance of those lost in the bombing of Pearl Harbor in 1941, a surprise attack that killed more than 2,400 Americans. War was declared against Japan the next day and within three days World War II was launched.
Tinsley said Dick Sykes founded the Van Nuys-based nonprofit Condor Squadron so he and other aviation enthusiasts — including WWII fighter pilots — could preserve the memory of those who have served our country over the years, and to pay homage to the North American Aviation AT-6/SNJ trainers originally flown during World War II.
“After the war the planes were often assigned to search and rescue duties with the National Guard and other units for training purposes,” said Tinsley.
According to its website, “The Condor Squadron is a unique non-profit organization founded in 1965 by a group of WWII fighter pilots, preserving a piece of aviation history that played an important part in securing the freedoms we cherish as a nation.
“We proudly fly WWII, North American AT-6 airplanes in formation over parades, memorial services and events commemorating veterans,” and the group “maintains museum sites at the Van Nuys airport and the Portal of The Folded Wings Shrine to Aviation at the Valhalla Cemetery in Burbank.”
In addition to the museums, the Condor Squadron provides community services such its annual Easter Egg Hunt — held at Van Nuys Airport and staged for generations of local residents — and visits from aviation and historical enthusiasts who frequent the airport.
Tinsley has been flying with the Condor Squadron for seven years: “I remember them coming out to the airport since I was a little kid but I never thought I’d fly with them.”
The Condor Squadron also appears in air shows and stage a brief battle with other AT-6s painted to look like fighter planes of the German Luftwaffe.
The group has AT-6s owned by members as well as owned by the squadron organization.
“Our founders, the original owners, started to get too old to fly,” while others passed away, and the AT-6s started to change hands.
“When our founder passed away,” Tinsley said Sykes left four planes to the Condor Squadron.
The AT-6s “used to be cheap but now a renovated one can cost about $300,000. The squadron now owns seven airplanes and two are owned by our president,” Chris Rushing.
The Condor Squadron out of Van Nuys won the T-6 Gold Competition in Reno, NV.
Speaking of competitions, Tinsley said of the December 7 Low Angle Flour Bombing Competition, “One of our most senior members, Carter Clarke won,” with Matt Sowell in the back seat.
“Carter flew in Vietnam in lots of machines and he’s one of the most entertaining people to be around.”
The competition was started by the early members led by Dick Sykes and involves a five-pound bag of flour and a ground target. There are strict rules governing speed and altitude during the competition to see who gets closest to the target.
“There’s a lot of competition,” among the teams with some “Putting handles and their sacks, some fins, but there never seems to be any rhythm or reason to who wins!”
In all there were eight airplanes and 16 people taking part in the competition, with three of the participants based at Santa Paula Airport.
“My son Jordan and I,” were a team as were Will Kalbermatter accompanied by Jordon Ross, the latter “one of the newest members of our Condor Squadron. Justin Gelbard also had a back-seater…”
The competition is always fun but Tinsley noted “We do everything we can to honor the veterans and keep the airplanes going…there wasn’t an Allied pilot that didn’t fly that AT-6 plane, all the Allied forces flew it,” an airplane that became synonymous with the training of pilots for WWII.
For more information, visit www.condorsquadron.org