CLARIFICATION HEARING ON CEMETERY:

Regarding the Santa Paula Times article published July 9, “Monastery applies for cemetery on outskirts of Santa Paula — Hearing July 15 on controversial ‘after the fact’ permit” related to a Ventura County Planning Commission Public Hearing, the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room is closed to the public on July 15. The closure is in accordance with Ventura County Board of Supervisors Resolution No. 20-20 “Stay Well at Home” declaring a Local Emergency regarding the COVID-19 virus. The public hearing for July 15 will be conducted online. To join the hearing online, follow the weblink at: https://vcrma.org/planning-commission