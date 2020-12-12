Amid surge, officials warn that COVID-19 also jeopardizes those without underlying health issues

Death toll rising

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula Times

The COVID-19 death toll contains those who have no underlying health conditions and those struck by the infection include all ages, not just the elderly, county officials said Wednesday at their regular briefing.

“We’re still in the middle of a surge,” said Public Health Care Agency Director Rigoberto Vargas. “It’s very concerning,” and he urged the public to “wear masks at all times when out in the public,” pickup on hand washing, and “Limit further your gatherings” to help stop the spread.

There have been 197 deaths total and with hospitalizations and Intensive Care Unit admittance at a record high, more can be expected.

The surge, said Vargas, is also stressing health care workers who have been working “24/7 for the past nine months” with a mounting number of patients and risking their own health.

“Think about them, they’re exhausted, and keep them in mind,” as an incentive to take precautions.

Vargas said with a surge, “There are more cases, more hospitalizations, more being treated in the ICU, and more deaths. And they’re not all seniors, and not all have comorbidities.”

Even those with underlying health conditions, he added, are not always at high risk for death unless they catch COVID-19.

Ventura County Medical Center/Santa Paula Hospital CEO Dr. John Fankhauser said two days prior to feeling ill is when those with the coronavirus are contagious, and healthcare workers are at 8 times the risk due to COVID exposure.