Ventura College Foundation seeks memories for 95th anniversary

To commemorate Ventura College's 95th anniversary this year, the Ventura College Foundation has created a new web page where alumni, employees, and friends of the community can share their college years' stories and photos. The collected memories will then be used as part of Ventura College's 100th celebration in 2025.

Ventura College began in 1925 and was the first institution of higher learning in the county. Since its inception, Ventura College has been driven to provide high-quality and affordable instruction and services to community members. Today, it serves over 13,000 students each semester.

Special to the Santa Paula Times

To ensure the health and safety of the public, and to allow opportunities for greater community participation, in-person celebrations for Ventura College’s 95th anniversary have pivoted to online platforms this year due to COVID-19. In addition to the virtual event arrangements, the college decided to jumpstart plans for the 2025 centennial commemoration.

“We are excited to hear how Ventura College has impacted, influenced or changed your life or the life of someone you know,” says Ventura College President Kim Hoffmans. “If you started your athletic career at VC, for example, or if you have several generations of Ventura College students in your family, we can’t wait to hear your stories and see your photos.”

The Ventura College Foundation's web page, Ventura College 100th (https://venturacollegefoundation.org/venturacollege100th) is where the community can upload Ventura College memories and images, and make donations that will go toward the college's centennial celebration.