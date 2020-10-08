Race is on for fundraising as City Council candidates file financial statements

The race is on, at least for fundraising, as the four candidates for City Council filed their first financial declarations with the city. The reporting period covers donations and expenditures from July 1 through Sept. 19.Vying for two council seats are Margaux Bangs, a former Planning commissioner; Caitlin Barringer, who now sits on the city’s Measure T Committee; Leslie Cornejo, a Ventura County Fair director and board president; and Andy Sobel, who appointed to a short-term on the council two years ago to fill a vacancy.

Cornejo has received the most monetary support so far with a total raised of $9,494. Of that amount, according to her campaign treasurer Mary Deines, $1,000 is a campaign loan from the candidate. Freska Produce International of Oxnard, co-owned by Santa Paulan Chuy Loza, donated $500 to Cornejo’s campaign as did Rene Smead and Carol Mailloux, also Santa Paula residents. A wide majority of her donors are Santa Paula residents. Cornejo reported $5775.98 in expenditures leaving $3,718.0 in the bank.

Bangs, like Cornejo a first-time candidate, raised $6,893 according to the report prepared by her campaign treasurer Patricia Zavala. Of that, $800 was reported as nonmonetary contributions. Grower Ellen Brokaw of Santa Paula donated $500 to Bangs campaign as did Michael Liberman of Santa Monica, an independent record executive, and Aagie Murphy, a student of Philadelphia. Another $500 donation was given by Brian Davis of Ventura, the chief operating officer of a broadcasting company. A majority of Bangs donations so far are outside Santa Paula. With expenditures of $832, Bangs has an account balance of $5,261.

Sobel has raised $4,299, mostly locally, according to his filing prepared by campaign treasurer Daniel Sandoval. Of that total, $150 was listed as nonmonetary. Notable donors include Ellen Brokaw with $500 as well as Trina Nagele, also of Santa Paula. Suzanne Sobel of Chula Vista also donated $500 to the campaign. With a $1,006.23 in expenditures, Sobel has $3,142.77 in his campaign account.