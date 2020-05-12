Vons on the front line of COVID-19 pandemic

Food is essential for shoppers

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula Times

It’s not easy being on the front lines of a pandemic, especially when one of the basic essentials of life itself — food — is your business. But Vons in Santa Paula — the only major grocery store in the area — has not only handled the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also a shining example of safety and customer service — literally.

“Before I could even take a cart, someone was making sure the grip was disinfected,” said a masked Sandi Montoya as she started to shop. “And then, when you leave, they won’t let you put your purchase down to be rung up until they clean and sanitize the belt,” a move repeated for the credit/debit-card machine.

Jenny Crandall, Southern California director of front-end operations for Albertsons, which owns Vons and Pavilion, said the 338 stores in her area all adhere to the same rules. “We have the same protocols, the same social distancing” and other guidelines implemented to raise the bar in fighting the spread of the virus.

COVID-10 was first reported in Ventura County on March 6. As of Wednesday there were more than 600 cases and 19 deaths from COVID-19 in Ventura County. As of May 1 — Day 98 of the virus in the state — there were 2,150 deaths and 52,318 COVID-19 cases reported. The state issued a shelter-at-home order March 19.

The pandemic is a disaster like no other, especially in California where earthquake has been the most feared threat.

“We always have preparations for potential emergencies, but this one is uncharted,” said Crandall. “You have to be flexible and nimble in your decisions, especially as things change by the hour,” a timeframe Crandall concedes wryly is “being generous.”

Santa Paula Vons Manager Frank Ibarra said the store’s 126 employees all wear masks and “we ask our customers to be respectful of others and wear a mask or covering” while shopping.

Education is key, said Crandall.