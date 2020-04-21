Chief Deputy DA says domestic violence reports up by 15% to 20% in past month

Nationwide, domestic violence, murder, murder-suicide and suicide are increasing, and often victims have almost no way out.
“Many victims do not have the privacy or the ability to contact law enforcement or intervention services before their situation escalates to violence,” said Jump. “It is not uncommon to see victims simply show up at a hospital with brutal and sometimes near-fatal injuries. We know this because of the violence intervention program,” or VIP, a program that was started at Ventura County Medical Center where Jump said victims can be connected immediately with an advocate prior to their release.
He urged others that it is “a time to act” if one knows of a friend or family member or neighbor being abused. He said either the Family Justice Center or other organizations will help protect the victim and their family.
“If it is an emergency, please don’t wait — call 911 immediately. If you see something, you have to say something. If you, right now, are being abused, seek help now, but safely. … Be mindful of your safety, your privacy, the privacy of your home computer and Internet connection.”
There are numerous services available, said Jump. “You don’t need to stay at home and be abused.”
Totten noted that April 19 to 25 is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, and this year’s theme — seek justice, ensure victims’ rights and inspire hope — is in keeping “with the long-standing mission of the District Attorney’s Office to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights and provide our community with information about services and resources.”
Since 1981, the men and women of the District Attorney’s Office have joined with victims, their loved ones, community leaders, local law enforcement, and advocacy partners in a public ceremony and march to reflect the unity of our community’s support for victims of crime. Public awareness is essential to propel the victims’ rights movement forward, inspiring in victims and their loved ones feelings of hope, justice, and healing. “Observance of Public Health orders and social-distancing practices prevent us from gathering in a public setting,“ said Totten, “but this national observance is of great importance. Let us all remember the personal stories of loss, survival, independence, strength, and resilience of crime victims and survivors and reflect upon them.”
If you or someone you know is a victim of one of these crimes, there is help. Call the Family Justice Center at 805-652-7655, email vcfjc.coop@ventura.org, or visit vcfjc.org for more information regarding the partners and services available. Resources and contacts are also available at vcemergency.com. In an emergency, call 911.