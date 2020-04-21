Chief Deputy DA says domestic violence reports up by 15% to 20% in past month

131 reports of abuse

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula Times

Domestic violence reports have increased by 15% to 20% with a sharp upswing in just the last month, according to a county official.

During this unprecedented time, many are faced with the additional challenges caused by health concerns, job loss, childcare, homeschooling, housing and food instability, and a host of other psychological and physical stressors. Any one of these challenges can be flashpoints for domestic violence, child abuse, elder abuse, sexual violence, and other forms of interpersonal violence.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Jump, who oversees the victims and community services division and is the director of the Ventura County Justice Center, said during a Monday news briefing that there are many more “now suffering behind closed doors. The pandemic made life difficult for all and even more difficult if you’re a child, or elderly, or a person with disabilities or a battered woman whose home is not safe to begin with.”

Jump said usually Ventura County would be celebrating Crime Victims Week, but District Attorney Gregory Totten sent out a statement that the traditional ceremony supporting crime victims had been canceled.

Jump said in the briefing that those in Ventura County who worked with and for the more than 6,000 victims last year “did so with grace,” and that victims of crime show “courage and resilience that is inspiring and makes it possible to hold offenders accountable.

But Crime Victims Week also is on the heels of a milestone: “This last month, the Family Justice Center has seen over 131 victims of interpersonal violence, nearly all of that happening in the home.”

Jump said 80 were victims of domestic violence, 19 children who were sexually assaulted, and 18 adults who were sexually assaulted and raped.

“Fourteen, sadly,” said Jump, are victims of elder abuse, “and all of this in the span of a month.”