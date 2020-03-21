Santa Paula deals with COVID-19 coronavirus

Mayor, City Manager discuss shut down, other aspects of rapidly spreading virus

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula Times

Santa Paula city officials outlined steps they have taken independently and with others during the COVID-19 pandemic. Santa Paulans can watch the discussion on COVID-19 with Mayor Rick Araiza and City Manager Dan Singer, who were interviewed Tuesday by Santa Paula Times Publisher Peggy Kelly on “Good Morning Santa Paula.”

As the coronavirus spreads, it is “becoming a moving target in many ways” and on many levels, Singer said. It is important to note, he added, that Santa Paula is not “the county health department,” which is overseeing the situation and “we defer in these kinds of situations” to their leadership. On the positive side, Singer said, “Whatever actions are happening in Santa Paula are countywide.” Singer was referring to an order issued by the county Tuesday that residents 75 years and older, or those 70 years and older with health problems, are ordered to shelter at their homes from March 18 to April 1. The county, following statewide decrees, also asked that individuals set a social distancing space of 6 feet from any other person. Exceptions are those seeking medical care, nutrition, or healthcare providers.

Singer urged residents to visit the city website — www.spcity.org — for local updates as well as links to county and other agencies. Another official county site for COVID-19 information is vcemergency.com.

Araiza said he had been on a conference call with the mayors of all Ventura County cities and they will continue to coordinate with the county on the response to the virus as well as efforts to stop its spread. “It’s a very fluid situation,” he said. Singer said, “We have closed all our centers, just as the school district has,” including the Community Center and “all recreational activities,” the Senior Center, Teen Center and Boys & Girls Club to reduce the risk of “interactions” that could create more cases of coronavirus. The Senior Center, he added, will continue to offer Meals on Wheels and lunch pickups at the Community Center, 530 W. Main St. Restaurants were also ordered to provide only pickup and drive-through service, with no seated dining. All Ventura County public schools are closed until at least May 1.