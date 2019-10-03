‘Don’t Follow’ Mobley or you might get lost in Pumpkin Patch Corn MaiZe!

Santa Paula Rotarians met Monday to finalize last minute details and site layout work for the club’s 2019 Pumpkin Patch at Limoneira Ranch, which starts Saturday. Mike Mobley (shown) was gifted with a T-shirt reading “Don’t Follow Me, I’m Lost!” an affectionate acknowledgement of his role as the “Maven of the MaiZe,” the Patch’s 5.5 acre corn maze, one of the Patch’s most popular added attractions.

Each year the Corn MaiZe is designed by a nationally recognized professional and promises tons of fun turns — as well as GPS capabilities, check points and an observer on a high tower. The 2019 Patch, the only such nonprofit event in the county, will be held each weekend (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) through Oct. 27. Admission is only $8 per person, children 2 years and younger are free. Included are Hay Wagon Rides through the lemon groves, an FFA Petting Zoo, Hay Pyramid, hay maze, great live entertainment and free parking.

There are great props for photo opportunities of “Fall Fun on the Farm!” Additional paid attractions include the famous 5.5 acre Corn MAiZE, pony rides, face painting, the thrilling Pumpkin Chucker, and a new child activities area. There are plenty of great eats, beverages, beer, nonstop entertainment and memory making at the Patch, with all proceeds benefitting community nonprofits.