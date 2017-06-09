Santa Paula Rotary awards $22,000 to 11 graduating SPHS seniors

Dr. Mike Tushla of the Scholarship Committee presented the awards and noted that co-committee member Dr. Chris Bartleson “does all the heavy lifting” for the program that this year awarded 11 students $2,000 each.
“It was the best group of students we ever had,” said Tushla who introduced each recipient.
With a 4.56 GPA Daisy Candelas will attend UC Davis (Political Science). She passed AP tests including US History, English and Spanish and has had leadership roles in ASB, CSF, and the National Honor Society. A Rotary Junior Achievement award recipient, Daisy is involved with CAUSE, SESPEA and a volunteer at Blanchard Community Library. She plans on becoming an attorney.
Yarelin Cantu is off to California Lutheran University (Sociology) with plans to become a social worker. Involved in the SPHS Human Services Academy, RYLA, tennis, Key Club, Fashion Club and the Future Leaders of America, Yarelin attended The Ronald Reagan Student Leadership Program. She also is a volunteer teacher’s assistant at St Sebastian School.
Yale University is the next stop for Jesus Contreras (Biomedical Engineering) who has a 4.79 GPA. Founder of the Robotics Club, into varsity soccer and a Junior Achievement Award winner, Jesus was a leader in the Upward Bound Math and Science Program. Tushla noted that Jesus “Works in the fields on school breaks,” and is also interested in motivational speaking.
Rocio Hernandez, with a 4.0 GPA, will attend CSUCI (Biology). He is interested in becoming an ultrasound technician. Rocio played Varsity softball for four years, volleyball and served as a volunteer for the Briggs 4H Club. He was also a volunteer for the Rotary Christmas Basket Program, is a T-Ball umpire and a member of the National Honor Society.
UC Davis will welcome Christopher Magana (Chemical Engineering)
With a 4.57 GPA he is considering petroleum engineering or a medical career. He passed AP exams including biology, English Literature and Calculus. A member of the Health and Human Service Academy Christopher co-founded the Robotics Club, participated in the Key Club, MESA, and CSF. He was also an ASB representative.
Natasha Martinez, with a 4.57 GPA will attend UCLA (Biology); she is interested in becoming an Optometrist. Her AP classes included Biology, English, Psychology and Statistics while taking classes at Ventura College. The captain of Varsity soccer, Natasha participated in the Health and Human Services Academy and was involved in SESPEA, Key Club, Junior State and CSF.
With a 4.63 GPA Estefany Mendoza will attend UC Davis (Biology)
Ranking 3rd in her class, Estefany hopes to become a Pediatric Surgeon. She attended the Human Service Academy and has participated in cross-country, track and basketball. She was ASB Treasurer, a member of the Key Club and has been involved in a youth choir since she was 8 years old.
Jessenia Montiel will attend Grand Canyon University (Business/Sports Management) for a career in sports management or marketing. She attended the Health & Human Service Academy and played basketball and volleyball. CSF Vice President, National Honor Society and Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Ambassador, she volunteers for JSA, Key Club, MESA and Big Brothers/Sisters. Winner of MESA competitions Jessenia is a Recreation Commission Youth Commissioner.
CSUCI is the destination of Araseli Navarro (Sociology) who has a 4.04 GPA and aspires to become an attorney specializing in civil rights or to enter politics. AP Psychology, honors courses and five courses at Ventura College have been completed by Araseli, who was also involved in the Ronald Reagan Leadership Program, Interact, CSF, Mock Trial, and the Human Services Academy.
Nayhb Oseguera received the Jeanette Cole Memorial Scholarship; he will attend UC Berkeley (Bioengineering). In the FFA he raised market lambs, held leadership positions and participated in public speaking contests. He volunteered 300 hours while passing four AP exams; ranks in the top 10 of his class. Nayhb lived in Mexico during elementary school and returned in 9th grade; recipient of the Latino Town Hall Youth and two Rotary Junior Achievement awards.
Stanford University will welcome Mireille Vargas (Environmental Systems Engineering) who is ranked #1 in her class with a 4.76 GPA. She is involved in multiple environmental activities including SESPEA and CAUSE. Involved in renewing SOAR. Mireille is interested in college research involving desalination/reverse osmosis and returning to Ventura County and a possible teaching career. Involved with Rotary Pumpkin Patch Mireille also served as a Recreation Commission Youth Commissioner.