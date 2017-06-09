Santa Paula Rotary awards $22,000 to 11 graduating SPHS seniors

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula Rotary awarded $22,000 to a variety of outstanding students at the recent Scholarship Banquet where Santa Paula High School graduate students were celebrated.

The May 8 Scholarship Banquet was held at the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula where “Joe Cardinal” decorated each table and Rotarians acted as hosts to graduates and family members.

Jessenia Montiel said “I’m really excited,” about attending Grand Canyon University where she will major in Business/Sports Management for a career in sports management or sports marketing.

Manuela Montiel noted her pride in her daughter whom it was easy to see has inspired her young brother Francisco, who said his favorite elementary school subject is math.

Deacon Al Guilin led the Invocation thanked the teachers “that inspired the students to blossom into who they are and the parents that nourished them.”

Club President Carlos Juarez noted the presence of Vice Mayor Ginger Gherardi, Councilman John Procter and Interim City Manager Rick Araiza, all Rotarians, before he introduced Elias Valdes.

“You are here for two reasons, you’re good students and the sacrifices of your parents,” he noted.

The motto of Rotary is Service Above Self and Valdes told of the history of the club founded in 1905 as well as its present status of 1.2 million members in 35 counties.

“The thing that brings us all together is service,” and Elias said he would hope that those students the Rotary Club supports will someday return to the community and perhaps even join the organization that has service projects throughout the world centered on health such as the PolioPlus program, well being through providing sources of clean water and promoting peace.

There is now an international emphasis of working with women: “They found out they don’t like wars,” said Valdes. “Women also are very entrepreneurial” and micro-loans from Rotary can save villages where women driven businesses create wages for others.

“Locally, each year we give 500 Christmas Baskets,” to Santa Paula’s pre-qualified needy, “We welcome new teachers each year with a barbecue” and of course give scholarships to SPHS students.

“We’re giving away $22,000 this year,” which noted Valdes, “makes me a very proud Rotarian and proud to serve with this finest group of men and women.”

Success, Valdes noted, is “when preparedness meets opportunity” and he wished the students that they always strive for success as well as happiness.

Rotarian and Santa Paula Unified School District Superintendent Alfonso Gamino introduced Board President Kelsey Stewart, Vice President Michelle Kolbeck, Clerk Tina Urias and Board Members Derek Luna and Pam Thompson as well as various district administrators.

“This is just a great experience for all of us,” Gamino noted. “Your success is our success,” and he urged them to return to their community.

Gherardi introduced Keynote Speaker Celina Zacarias, director of Community & Government Relations for CSUCI.

Zacarias spoke of her struggles and challenges and how those she met along the way helped her achieve her success. Her family was poor but made sure she attended a university and Zacarias found success as a banker.

“Is this going to be an easy journey? No, it’s not. Is it worth it? Yes,” she noted. “Stay committed to your goal and your dreams — I did not get here on my own. I had people that pushed me along the way.”