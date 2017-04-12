Santa Paula News

In celebration of National Boys & Girls Club Week, BGCSCV’s Santa Paula Clubhouse hosted their very First Annual Family Bingo Night. About 32 members and their families attended bringing our numbers close to 100 people. We would like to give a warm thank you to Panda Express Santa Paula for helping us provide dinner. We are also very grateful to the various donors of prizes, which helped this event be successful. For more information about Donations or Membership to Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clara Valley, contact the Club at 805-525-7910. All donations, regardless of amount, are gratefully appreciated.