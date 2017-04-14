SPPD Officer involved in Sunday officer involved shooting identified

By Robert Cantu

Santa Paula News

On Thursday Santa Paula Police released the identity of the officer that was involved in the April 9 shooting that left an area man dead.

According to a SPPD press release, longtime SPPD veteran Senior Officer Matt Alonzo was involved in the incident.

According to SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison, “At this time Senior Officer Alonzo is still on administrative leave however it is anticipated he will return to full duty within a week.”

A 10-year veteran of the SPPD, Alonzo is a well respected officer known for his accomplishments: in April 2011 Alonzo was awarded the Medal of Valor by the Police Officers Association of Ventura County for his heroic actions on a barricaded subject call. In recent weeks the Santa Paula Police Officers Association announced that Alonzo had won the 2016 Supervisor of the Year Award.

“This is the first incident of this kind that Officer Alonzo has been involved in his 10 year career,” and noted Madison, “The Santa Paula Police Department has not had an officer involved shooting in almost five years.”

On April 9 at approximately 6:32 a.m., Alonzo and two other officers responded to the area of the 100 block of East Ventura Street for a report of a subject holding a large kitchen knife.

Upon officers’ arrival and their making contact with the subject, Jose Gonzalez Rendon, 36, of Santa Paula, an officer involved shooting occurred.