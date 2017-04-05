Aldersgate to hold meeting Thursday on proposed new development

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

There will be an interesting meeting Thursday when residents are expected to square off with the developers of a property approved for residential use years ago.

Aldersgate Investment Company is holding the informational meeting April 6 at 6 p.m. at the Community Center, located at the corner of West Main Street and Steckel Drive.

The meeting will focus on the proposed Arbor Executive Homes, off Cliff and Forest Drives, more commonly known as the Sparkuhl Ranch Project.

The project will be introduced, and there will be time for questions at the meeting, which will also feature architectural renderings for the 19 executive homes on approximately half-acre lots.

The minimum square footage of each home is 2,600 square feet with starting prices, according to a spokesperson, will be in the low to mid-$700,000’s.

Over strong objections from surrounding homeowners, the then-called Sparkuhl Ranch project was approved in 2005.

The property does not go right to the creek but to the access to the creek, which becomes unincorporated county area.