Council: City at the table with RWQCB, plan forming to sell recycled water

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The city is back at the table with the state Regional Water Quality Control Board (RWQCB) over its permit and chlorides but the City Council learned help is on the way, and it’s a lot cheaper than what they had been told.

At the February 21 meeting, Acting Public Works Director John Ilasin, updated the council about the negotiations with the RWQCB and results of the water softener buyback program, which has created measurable improvement, dropping chlorides by 15 percent.

Betsy Elzufon of Larry Walker & Associates told the council the board had been concerned about chlorides that impact groundwater and wells.

“As a result, the city implemented a number of programs,” including the water softener buyback program that has proven successful.

Another way to reduce chlorides said Elzufon is to get water out of the percolation ponds after it goes through processing at the wastewater treatment plant, and out of the groundwater. Rather, the plan is to get that water and get it into the hands of those that will purchase and use it.

“We’ve been working hard to get approval of the program,” from the state and already South Mountain Farmers, Mountain View Golf Club, Limoneira Co. and United Water Conservation District have all shown an interest in the recycled water.