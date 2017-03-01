Santa Paula man arrested for allegedly carjacking SUV in Ventura

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

A Santa Paula man was arrested Saturday following an alleged midday carjacking and pursuit in Ventura after the owner of a new BMW SUV left his son in the car with the engine running.

According to the Ventura Police Department, a 911 call of a stolen vehicle was received February 25 at 1:11 p.m.

The caller told Dispatch that a vehicle had been stolen in the 3000 block of East Main Street, when the owner stopped at a business, went inside and “Left his 13-year-old son in the vehicle,” with the engine running.

As the son was waiting in the vehicle the suspect, later identified as Chance Daugherty, 23, of Santa Paula, allegedly got into the vehicle, a new BMW SUV, and told the boy to get out.

According to Ventura Police, Daugherty did not display any weapons. The son exited and Daugherty fled in the vehicle. The son was not harmed.

Officers responding to the call saw the distinctive vehicle traveling on Thompson Boulevard near San Jon Road, and a vehicle pursuit was initiated.

Daugherty continued on Harbor Boulevard, collided into a vehicle and then entered southbound Highway 101 near California Street.