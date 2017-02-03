SPUSD: Technology growing in classrooms, enhancing basic education

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

The Santa Paula Unified School District Board was updated on technology in the schools and learned that area students have embraced being tech savvy.

The board heard the reports at the January 18 meeting from Christian Baker, Director of Technology, who explained the current state of the District’s Technology, factors affecting it today and into the future. He noted the district is continuing to secure data and security with professional development of practices to ensure same.

Baker said every classroom will soon have a television to screen computer work and teachers will continue to be worked with to “find out the best things to put in our classrooms,” to heighten technology.

Adam Gratt, the District’s Technology Teacher (TOSA), told the board of the impact the “Mini-Grant” program is having on classrooms.

Twelve teachers received the grant, which is “product based,” with educators more involved in the “training and collaboration,” aspects with projects based on classroom innovation.

Technology, said 2nd Grade Bedell School teacher Jodie Green, “Has been such a positive component to our classroom this year. Students have embraced technology; those with experience with it were so willing to share their knowledge and help with troubleshooting.”

Green told the board that technology is valuable in more ways than one: “They train each other and become incredibly independent learners, fully engaged,” 25 to 30 minutes at a time, “reading, reading to each other…they are so engaged in their learning,” it allows her to focus on those students needing extra help.

Students, she noted, are “learning to share and to collaborate, their patience,” when they know their study partner has his or her own time using devices.

Students also collaborate on new applications.

“They open their APPS,” software also known as Applications, “and work on it together, embrace the challenge,” of learning how to use new programs.