Vacancy Notice - Santa Paula Boards, Committees And Commissions

Santa Paula News

The City of Santa Paula is asking all interested individuals to apply for positions on several boards, commissions, and committees. Applicants must be residents of the City of Santa Paula. Applications are at the City Clerk’s Office located in City Hall at 970 Ventura Street. Please phone or email the City Clerk’s Office at (805) 933-4208, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., lblanco@spcity.org for further information. Application deadline is Monday, February 27, 2017 unless otherwise noted.

Measure T Oversight Committee: There are currently five vacancies for regular members for two-year term. The Measure T Oversight Committee will meet at least twice annually to review and report to the public and the City Council on the revenue and expenditures generated by Measure T. Members must submit an annual statement of financial disclosure in compliance with the Political Reform Act. Recruitment shall remain open until vacancies are filled. Recruitment shall remain open until vacancies are filled.

Commission on Aging: There are currently four vacancies for a Commissioner’s position for two-year terms. The Commission on Aging meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the Community Center, and makes formal recommendations on matters of concern for Senior Citizens. Applicants must be over sixty years of age. Recruitment shall remain open until vacancies are filled.

Design Assistance Committee: There are currently three (expired) vacancies for Citizen Representatives for a four-year term. The Design Assistance Committee meets on-call and acts as an advisory body to the Historic Preservation Commission.

Mobile Home Rent Review Commission: There are currently three vacancies for regular members and two alternate members. The Commission meets on call to consider mobile home rent increases. Applicants must be and remain a resident of Santa Paula, and may not be a tenant of a mobile home park, nor owner of rental property. Commissioners are subject to personal disclosure under the rulings of the Fair Political Practices Commission. Commission members will receive a stipend of $50 for each meeting attended. Recruitment shall remain open until vacancies are filled.