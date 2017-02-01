SPPD Motorcycle Officer Burnett wants to emphasize safety education

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

Eric Burnett, Santa Paula Police’s latest motorcycle officer wants to emphasize safety education over infractions in his new job astride a ST 1300 Honda.

Burnett, who joined the Santa Paula Police Department eight years ago as a Reserve Officer, is on the street after undergoing motorcycle training.

The course is designed to teach officers the techniques of riding dual-purpose motorcycles safely on and off-road. Training includes slow cone pattern skills in addition to off-road riding skills as well as practical application in pullover and approach, live fire exercise, emergency braking and collision avoidance maneuver techniques.

But dealing with the public is what Burnett, a former School Resource Officer at Isbell Middle School, is looking forward too.

“I was at Isbell for the whole time, two full years,” an experience Burnett believes “Makes the community have a stronger tie with the police department. I will be out and do traffic stops and the kids in the cars always say hi to me!”

Burnett, who grew up in Orange County, was a SPPD Reserve for five years before becoming a full-time officer.

Why the SPPD? “Santa Paula was the first agency that hired me after the Reserve Academy,” he said with a grin.

Burnett, who owned an auto-detailing service when he was a SPPD Reserve, was already experienced in riding cycles off-road.

Wanting to be a motorcycle officer did not start until he became a full-time member of the SPPD three years ago.

He sees his new position as a way “Of just helping people drive safer, slowing down. I look forward to aspects of it,” including learning more about accident and incident analysis.

“Eventually,” Burnett noted, “my goal is to be a traffic collision investigator.”

He believes there are “way too many” accidents and near-misses in Santa Paula: “Our biggest issues have to do with pedestrian safety, cell phone use is a big thing, not wearing seat belts, kids not being in restraints…I especially want to focus on the safety of children and pedestrians.”