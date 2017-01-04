Attic storage complicates firefight at Howie Court house

By Peggy Kelly

Three people were displaced after their Howie Court home caught fire Friday evening, leading to hefty damage according to a Santa Paula Fire Department official who said the loss is in the “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Asst. Chief Mike LaPlant said the December 30 fire was reported “right at about 8 p.m.” as an attic fire at a single-family home in the 400 block of Howie Court, several blocks east of the Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery.

The first unit on scene, SPFD Engine 81, upgraded the call to a working fire after the unit observed flames “already showing from the vents in the roof.”

Seven engines in all responded from the cities of Santa Paula, Ventura and Fillmore as well as Ventura County Fire. Support units were also on scene.

LaPlant said Santa Paula Police had arrived at the blaze first and “assisted in controlling the scene,” as well as occupants of the burning home and adjacent properties as well as providing traffic patrol.

“Initially, we were concerned about the fire extending to adjacent homes but,” firefighters were able to contain it to the attic area.

But there were firefighting complications: “It was a very difficult fire. There was a fair amount of storage,” in the attic using plywood sheeting for shelving.

“It made for a difficult time accessing the attic,” that LaPlant said was further complicated by the roof of the home starting to fail, which threatened firefighter safety.

During the firefight the ceiling below the attic failed with the burning stored items “just fell into that part of the house” the living quarters.

The blaze was declared knocked down at 9:36 p.m.