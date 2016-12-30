Coyotes reported in neighborhoods, SPPD issues safety tips

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula News

By Peggy Kelly

Santa Paula Times

The Santa Paula Police Department has received several recent sightings of coyotes, especially in the area of the Oaks where residents posted on social media of encounters with pets and other aggressive action.

In one instance a resident reported that a coyote charged their animal that was on a leash and in another instance reportedly a loose dog chased a coyote and came back to its master with an injured nose.

According to SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison, “We would like to take this opportunity to post some safety tips on how to deter coyotes,” and offer sound advice on how to protect yourself and your pets.

Madison said not to “Leave pets unattended outside or near open doors and windows,” especially cats and small dogs, easy prey for hungry coyotes.

Although cautious of humans in general, small children should also not be left outside unattended.

“Coyotes are more active at dawn and dusk, so be more attentive at these times,” and before exiting the house with your pet, “Turn lights on in your yard to check for wildlife.”

If you come across a coyote, “Wave you arms and make as much noise as you can to chase them away.”