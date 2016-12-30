Coyotes reported in neighborhoods, SPPD issues safety tips
December 30, 2016
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula News
By Peggy Kelly
Santa Paula Times
The Santa Paula Police Department has received several recent sightings of coyotes, especially in the area of the Oaks where residents posted on social media of encounters with pets and other aggressive action.
In one instance a resident reported that a coyote charged their animal that was on a leash and in another instance reportedly a loose dog chased a coyote and came back to its master with an injured nose.
According to SPPD Sgt. Cody Madison, “We would like to take this opportunity to post some safety tips on how to deter coyotes,” and offer sound advice on how to protect yourself and your pets.
Madison said not to “Leave pets unattended outside or near open doors and windows,” especially cats and small dogs, easy prey for hungry coyotes.
Although cautious of humans in general, small children should also not be left outside unattended.
“Coyotes are more active at dawn and dusk, so be more attentive at these times,” and before exiting the house with your pet, “Turn lights on in your yard to check for wildlife.”
If you come across a coyote, “Wave you arms and make as much noise as you can to chase them away.”
Another trick is to make yourself appear larger by opening your jacket and holding it on your arms in the air while making as much noise as possible.
Madison suggested that walkers carry a whistle “on your keychain or leash to use” as the sharp piercing sound scares coyotes.
Keep pets on short leashes, under six feet long and “Do not allow your pet off the leash to chase the coyote away.”
Always carry your cell phone with you when walking your pet so that you can call for help in case of an emergency.
Keep your yard free of pet food and other edibles that might entice coyotes. Clean your barbecue grill after each use and remove fallen fruit off the ground.
And, noted Madison, “Don’t assume a fence will keep a coyote out,” of your yard.