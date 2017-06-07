Renteria shows Service Above Self with Rotary SPHS Interact Club

Santa Paula News

Santa Paula High School Senior Larry Renteria was awarded a prestigious “Service Above Self” special award by the Rotary Club of Santa Paula. The award included $1,000 for Renteria to use towards his university expenses. Renteria is the current President of the Interact, the Rotary Club at the SPHS, which he has been involved in his entire tenure at SPHS. Renteria also attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy (RYLA). He will attend UC Berkeley in the fall. On hand to offer congratulations to Renteria (center) were Rotary Club President Carlos Juarez and Interact Club Advisor Tasha Wisniewski.